Travis Scott "Likes" in Iggy Azalea's Sexy Posts Before Kylie Jenner Celebrates with Fai Khadra

The hit maker & # 39; Highest in the Room & # 39 ;, who has been isolating himself along with his ex-girlfriend and daughter, has been seen & # 39; liking & # 39; several photos of the raptress & # 39; Black Widow & # 39 ;.

Iggy Azalea seems to have caught the attention of Travis Scott (II). Days before his ex girlfriend Kylie Jenner He was seen hitting a Los Angeles nightclub with Fai KhadraThe "Sicko Mode" rapper has apparently liked several sexy Instagram photos posted by the "Black Widow" raptor.

One of the hits that hit creator "Highest in the Room" liked the most saw Azalea showing off her defined abs and cleavage in a crop top that hugs the figure. Since then, the May 25 post has garnered more than 500,000 likes, including one from fellow rapper French Montana.

Another who received Scott's click showed two photos of the 30-year-old raptor wearing a fitted lavender minidress with a high cut on the left thigh. Along with the photos, he wrote in the caption: "For the record, I didn't really go anywhere. Just a harmless quarantine outfit situation."

Scott's fondness for Azalea's publications was noticed after Jenner, who was rumored to be working on reconciliation, was seen walking hand in hand with Khadra. A photo of the excursion on Sunday June 7 discovered the "keeping up with the Kardashians"All-black star outfit she paired with heeled boots. Her companion was also wearing a completely black outfit.

Scott and Jenner were romantically linked for the first time in April 2017. They dated for more than a year before separating in October 2019. A few months later, the 28-year-old rapper spoke about their separation in an interview with XXL magazine. "The difficult part of relationships is trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

In February 2020, word spread that the two were working to get back together. However, a source told Us Weekly: "Kylie and Travis are very well together and those who are close to them hope that they will be together again officially, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and are trying to keep their Discreet current relationship status and themselves at this time. "

As the coronavirus forced many to retreat to the safety of their own homes, the former self-quarantined along with their daughter in their new Holmby Hills mansion. On the decision, a source told HollywoodLife: "Travis and Kylie get along so well. One of the positive aspects of this quarantine is how much time they spend together. Travis has been doing everything possible to be there for her." and Stormi. "