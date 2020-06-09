Travel company canceled trip to Africa due to coronavrius, parents and students at Newhaven College demand refund

A group of Year 10 students leaving for Africa this weekend are demanding that their money be returned to them, after the travel company still has a sum of $ 66,000.

Twenty-four students from Newhaven College in Gippsland were planning to travel to Africa as part of a Global Challenge Expedition, but their trip was canceled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"We were very excited to have the opportunity, most of the people haven't, well, a lot of people who were going had not really left Australia or gone to a third world country," said Lucy Norton, Year student. 10.

A group of high school students are asking for a refund from a travel company after a special trip to Africa was suspended due to the coronavirus. (9News)

The students spent the summer raising funds and working hard to pay for the trip.

"We all had work and we worked weekends and then we made markets, we made things to sell," said Year 10 student Elle Douglas.

After the trip was canceled due to COVID-19, parents and families received a reimbursement of up to $ 4,950 from World Challenge for the travel costs of the trip.

However, each family paid a deposit of $ 2,690 that has not yet been refunded.

"For that company to retain $ 66,000 for a trip that never happened, it doesn't sit well with any of us," said Kristy Norton, mother of Lucy Norton.

"There were no explanations of where the money was used, where it was spent, they indicated through our director that there is an opportunity to use it as credit or in other things that World Challenge offers, but we do not. I do not find it acceptable."

Newhaven College principal Gea Lovell said she was disappointed by the lack of transparency with the company, especially after having a partnership for more than 15 years.

The students had worked hard to raise money for the trip. (9News)

"Parents are exhausting all avenues to get a refund of their deposits as their children have worked so hard to raise these funds," he said.

Ms. Lovell said it has been a complete disappointment for the students and hoped that the families will get the reimbursement they deserve.

World Challenge said that "his genuine empathy extends to all World Challenge families."

"The trip will be postponed for 12 months and the amount withheld has been spent on the program to date and will be credited for your trip next year," the company said.

"For students who cannot participate next year, the full value of their credit can be transferred to any other student at the school, to be applied to next year's deferred trip or any other World Challenge trip that runs through 30 September 2022.

"The World Challenge Expedition Program is not like any other school trip abroad because it begins on average 18 months before departure, to allow for training and preparation time before students go abroad.