Toya Johnson shows love to another fashion designer: look at the items she promotes

Toya Johnson shows love for black business these days. The most recent one you're promoting can be seen in a post on your social media account that you can also check out below.

‘Today I am showing love to @duckie_confetti, he is a black fashion designer. Follow it for affordable luxury clothing. #isupportblackbusinesses, "Toya captioned in her post.

A follower said to him: & # 39; I saw you protesting yesterday … even with a mask on you are absolutely stunning & # 39 ;, and someone else said: & # 39; Toya, you are such a beautiful woman inside and out, I adore you thank you for being honest with yourself and never changing you inspire real women like me.

One commenter wrote, "I keep watching you and inspire me to do better to lose weight," and another fan praised Toya and said this, "Okay queen, you look beautiful."

An Instagrammer posted: to @toyajohnson you look so bomb! Whenever you are in Dallas and need a chef, be sure to visit us ❤️ we have the best Nola food in Dallas. @thebellssweetfactory ".

Someone else said, "All 'affordable' are NOT affordable. I looked at that outfit and baby, I don't have it like that lmao."

Another follower posted this: ‘Hello, my brothers and sisters, my business was completely looted and destroyed. All my years of saving and hard work are gone. If someone wanted to help, it would mean a lot to me. Any help is really appreciated. Please include me in your prayers. Thanks for listening. "

One commenter said, "Damn why you're so good, buddy, he's so blessed to have a woman like you in his life."

Toya shared an important message on her social media account about the days we live in. Check it out below.

‘It's 2020. Why do we have to shout so loud that our voices are heard? There is no justice, there is no peace! #blacklivesmatter "Toya captioned her post.

Fans appreciated his message and the fact that he is using his platform for important things these days.



