Tory Lanez ridicules B. Simone about workers from 9 to 5 comments

Instagram

B. Simone faces a backlash after telling Nick Cannon some qualifications of a man that can make him interested in them while allegedly embarrassing people who work 9 to 5 in the process.

Up News Info –

B. Simone sparked outrage after she revealed in a recent interview with Nick cannon she wouldn't date someone with a 9 to 5 job. The statement seemed to annoy people the wrong way, as some called her "narcissistic" in her criticism. Among those who intervened in the matter was Tory Lanez, who took to Twitter to hit B. Simone.

In his post on Tuesday June 9 on the Blue Bird app, the Canadian star hinted that some 9-to-5 workers are actually richer than rappers. "Lolol, I guess no one told my dog ​​B. Simone that the world has MANY people working a 9-5 THAT GET MORE MONEY THAN SOME OF OUR FAVORITE RUNNERS / ENTERTAINERS?!?! ???" he tweeted. "For me, on the other hand … all of you ladies with 9-5s reached my goal. I have time. PS and that rhymes."

Tory Lanez intervened in the comments of 9 to 5 B. Simone workers.

B. Simone faced a backlash after telling Nick some qualifications from a man that might make her interested in them. "You can't have a 9-5," he revealed. "He can be an entrepreneur," before adding that she wanted someone with "CEO status."

"I think entrepreneurs should date entrepreneurs," he said, explaining that some people would have a hard time understanding their lifestyle.

<br />

Accusing B. Simone of embarrassing 9-5 workers, one fan tweeted, "B. Simone once said he only had $ 42 in his bank account, but now he wants to embarrass 9-5 workers. Even some of the most successful entrepreneurs that I know aren't working at 3 am. " Someone else added: "B **** is like B. Simone wants to be CEO but has not yet managed to get past the top receptionist."

"B.Simone constantly throwing salt over the wound, huh smh & # 39; I can't find a damn who worked in a 9-5 & # 39; sis, you were homeless before and you were doing the same … humble yourself .. . Please!" another hit B. Simone. Meanwhile, one person called her "the perfect example of a girlfriend who forgot where they came from."

Upon learning of the criticism, B. Simone replied to the haters: "I am the only businessman in my family, do you think I say f ** k family?" He continued to rant during an Instagram Live with LightSkinKeisha, "It's deeper than programming and flexibility. It's a mindset."

<br />

"You cannot build generational wealth by working for someone. There is nothing wrong with working for someone, not everyone wants to be an entrepreneur, but I know my goals for myself and my future family, and I can only achieve those goals if I am with and marry an entrepreneur, "he continued.