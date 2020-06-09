Toronto Launches Electric Bike Pilot Program and Expands Shared Bike Network

The City of Toronto has expanded its bike sharing network with 1,850 new bikes and 160 new stations in an effort to help people get around during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto Mayor John Tory revealed the expansion to the city's existing bike sharing network during a press conference Tuesday.
Along with new bikes and stations, the expansion also includes Bike Share Toronto coverage that doubles to 200 square kilometers. In addition, pilot areas with eight stations are being created in North York and Scarborough. Pilot locations cover Room 6 (Central York), Room 7 (Humber-Black Creek River), Room 24 (Scarborough-Guildwood), and Room 25 (Scarborough-Rouge Park).
A pilot electric bike sharing program will also launch later this summer that includes 300 pedal-assisted electric bikes and 10 electric bike charging stations. Electric bikes will be able to travel at speeds of up to 25 km per hour, can travel 70 km on a single charge, and will be compatible with the city's standard shared bike network. It is currently unclear which manufacturer is supplying the electric bikes. The City of Toronto says more details about the electric bike pilot program will be announced in "the near future."
The city says this expansion costs $ 11.25 million CAD, with $ 9 million coming from a prior commitment from the provincial government.
“Residents are looking for different but safe ways to get around the city, and as we continue to respond to the pandemic and make our plans for the post-pandemic period, residents want to get out, they want to be active, and they want to have those alternatives to transport. It is our job to make that happen, ”said Toronto Mayor John Tory during a press conference.
A 24-hour bike share pass that does not include surplus charges as long as the bike is docked every 30 minutes costs $ 7. A one-time fee is $ 3.25, with a three-day pass that costs $ 15 and a membership Annual is priced at $ 99.
Toronto says its shared bike network experienced the highest number of riders in history on May 23, 2020 with 20,911 attractions.
Despite the fact that Lime and Bird e-scooters once again appear on the streets of Calgary amid the ongoing pandemic, it is unclear if the scooter giants plan to eventually expand to Toronto. Lime's e-scooter pilot in Waterloo, Ontario, ended on August 12, and the city stated that it wants to work with the province to introduce more e-scooter-friendly legislation. In Toronto, Bird launched a pilot project in 2019 in the Toronto Distillery District that ran from September 5 to 15.
As it stands, e-scooters are not included in the Toronto Public Health and Transportation Services "ActiveTO,quot; effort to provide more space for people who walk and bike.
Source: City of Toronto