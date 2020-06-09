Top UK tea brands urge #Solidaritea with protests against racism

LONDON – The protest over racial and social injustice that grew in the United States after the murder of George Floyd by the police in Minneapolis has spread rapidly throughout the world.
Now the argument has spilled over into one of the basic elements of British life: tea.
After some on the right called for a boycott of British brands that had supported the Black Lives Matter movement, two of Britain's largest tea companies made their support for anti-racism efforts clear and backed a discussion that broke out on social media. week.
The dispute began when Laura Towler, a Yorkshire-based right-wing YouTuber, tweeted over the weekend that she was happy that "Yorkshire Tea did not support BLM," using an abbreviation for the Black Lives Matter movement.
On Monday Yorkshire Tea replied. "Please don't buy our tea again," the company tweeted, adding: "We are taking time to educate ourselves and plan appropriate actions before publishing. We oppose racism. #BlackLivesMatter."
Some Twitter users started sending messages saying they would take their business elsewhere, specifically to a rival British brand, PG Tips, owned by Unilever.
But PG Tips quickly made its own position clear: "If you are boycotting anti-racist teas, you will now have to find two new brands of tea," he posted on his official Twitter account, which also uses the hashtag Black Lives Matter and adding a "solidaritea,quot; hashtag for good measure.
Other British tea brands did the same, with a smaller company, Teapots, throwing its weight behind #solidaritea.
Yorkshire Tea and PG Tips were not immediately available for further comment.
Major brands in the United States and beyond have expressed support for the protests in the United States, with many companies directly lining up with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Large corporations are often wary of talking about social issues, afraid of offending customers, and associating their brands with sensitive topics. But this time, the reaction has seemed different, with broad support and solidarity for the anti-racism movement.
Drinking tea in Britain is a way of life, but the country's love of drinking has its own historical baggage. The harvest proceeds were originally built on the labor of slaves and on the proper resources of the colonies.
A 2015 BBC investigation showed that some of Britain's biggest brands, including PG Tips, Tetley and Twinings, had bought tea from farms in India that had dangerous working conditions. The companies told the BBC at the time that they would work to improve conditions.
But with tea so intertwined with British culture, tweets from companies supporting the anti-racism movement quickly gained a lot of attention. By Tuesday morning, thousands had joined the comment on social media, with many using #solidaritea to applaud the brands.
The tea discussion was a small example of how the Black Lives Matter movement has grown beyond the United States, forcing authorities in other countries to take a closer look at racial disparities and historical oppression.
In Britain, massive protests against racism have been held in various cities. In Bristol, in the southwest of England, a statue of Edward Colston, a prominent 17th-century merchant who made his fortune by selling slaves, was demolished over the weekend.
The statue, which had been in the city for 125 years, was thrown into the port by protesters. David Olusoga, historian and broadcaster, wrote in the British newspaper The Guardian that the act had deep symbolic meaning.
"The historical symmetry of this moment is poetic," wrote Mr. Olusoga. "A bronze effigy of an infamous and prolific slave trader dragged through the streets of a city built on the wealth of that trade, and then thrown into the water, like the victims of the Middle Pass."