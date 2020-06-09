Top UK tea brands urge #Solidaritea with protests against racism

LONDON – The protest over racial and social injustice that grew in the United States after the murder of George Floyd by the police in Minneapolis has spread rapidly throughout the world.

Now the argument has spilled over into one of the basic elements of British life: tea.

After some on the right called for a boycott of British brands that had supported the Black Lives Matter movement, two of Britain's largest tea companies made their support for anti-racism efforts clear and backed a discussion that broke out on social media. week.

The dispute began when Laura Towler, a Yorkshire-based right-wing YouTuber, tweeted over the weekend that she was happy that "Yorkshire Tea did not support BLM," using an abbreviation for the Black Lives Matter movement.