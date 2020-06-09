Tommie Smith 1968 Gold Medalist with Drawn Arms Purchased Distributors Docu – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: It took nearly four years for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests, to recognize how badly football lost an opportunity to support its minority players' concerns about police brutality, poverty and economic disparity in the United States, when QB Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the National Anthem. Kaepernick and the players who followed suit were discouraged by President Trump, and Kaepernick was not offered a place on a team after he left the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick's difficulties pale in comparison to Tommie Smith's 52 years of adversity. After winning the 200-meter Gold Medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics, Smith surprised the crowd in Mexico City, and the world he watched on live television, by shoving his right fist with black gloves on the air during the execution of the National Anthem (bronze medal his winning partner, John Carlos, did the same with his left hand). What Smith called a "silent protest" was mistakenly interpreted as a radical salute from Black Power. Both athletes were expelled and sent home by a United States Olympic Committee that unsuccessfully attempted to remove the medals. Smith was later turned into an outcast, even chased by FBI agents while trying to make a living as an athletic trainer. It wasn't until 2019 that the USOC made a makeover and put Smith in his Hall of Fame. There is a direct connective tissue in the sprinter's sacrifice to Kaepernick, and those who peacefully protest Floyd's murder, thrusting their fists in the air as a symbol of injustice.

Related story Independent Filmmaker Project Launches Virtual Internship Program and Year-Round Gateway to New York Media Careers

After living most of his subsequent life in the dark, Smith was finally ready to have a new platform to lean on and explain the meaning behind his silent protest, when the documentary With drawn arms It was about to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, with a subsequent theatrical space and ceremonies that would take place around the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. All of those plans, and indeed Tribeca and the Olympics, were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While I hear that television producers are already talking about the George Floyd story and are looking to make rights deals to tell a story that has become so culturally significant that it has given a pandemic a shot, the Smith documentary is a gem. which is finished and ready to be seen. Agents at CAA Media Finance began buying a movie this week that is not just about Smith, but about the impact his filmmakers had in making some of the track star's dreams come true, hoping to correct a historic injustice. . What Glenn Kaino (a concept artist) and Afshin Shahidi (a longtime cinematographer and photographer for Prince) do with a plaster cast of Smith's iconic right arm, and a separate silhouette sculpture, should be appreciated for be fully appreciated.

Courtesy of Drawn Arms



I first saw the film before its planned Tribeca debut in March for a piece that was postponed, and spoke to Smith and the filmmakers last Friday. Hours later, Goodell of the NFL issued his mea culpa. Kaepernick appears briefly in the document and the link he shares with Smith is palpable, black men who sacrificed themselves for the worthy cause of racism awareness. In Goodell's move, Smith told Up News Info: "You can run but you cannot hide. The truth will free those who have suffered for telling the truth and then accused of unjustified actions. Colin must be given what is he lost during his inactivity. By admitting it was done wrong, the NFL indicated the growth force moving forward with the promise of hearing everyone's voices. "

The Smith and Carlos podium photo became a hallmark of the tumultuous 1960s. After closing the door of the press room, with Howard Cosell pounding on the door from outside, prominent columnist Brent Musberger got the first interview. with Smith, and quickly dictated a story that described Smith's gesture as something akin to "black-skinned stormtroopers holding up their black gloved hands during the performance of the National Anthem … It is destined to become the most rally subtle in the history of protests. " While Musberger expresses regret for that assessment in the document, comparing Smith to Hitler and Nazi hatred consolidated Smith's historical misunderstanding.

Instead of a radical embrace of Black Power that rocked white America, Smith really tried to convey during the anthem that not everything was OK in America, not with rampant racism, police brutality, poverty, and lack of opportunity. economic for blacks. Here, Smith, Kaino, and Shahidi describe the winding path that finally prepares them to give Smith and his sacrifice a real moment.

DEADLINE: I've just seen this magnificent document again, and I find it remarkable how long Glenn and Afshim went to validate Tommie's legacy after going home, knocking on the door and asking Smith and his wife Delois to trust in them. And then the pandemic hit and stopped the movie's premiere. Describe how you all felt when your moment flipped.

GLENN KAINO: We worked tirelessly and for so long with Tommie to tell him about his hero's journey. But within the microcosm of us making the film, we have had setbacks that we have overcome, and frankly COVIDOS, the delay of the Olympic Games in one year and the cancellation of the Tribeca Film Festival that we have just taken calmly, without a game of words. Just another obstacle in front of us that we are determined to go further. Is it fair to say that, Afshin?

AFSHIN SHAHIDI: Obviously it would have been nice to have that moment for Tommie, but I think this movie is so timely that regardless of the festival premiere we are really excited for people to see it.

DEADLINE: Tommie, with the way your gesture on that podium has been misunderstood and what it cost you, what led you to trust these filmmakers?

TOMMIE SMITH: Well, this guy who was unknown to me (Kaino) appeared on my doorstep, all I knew was that my wife Delois verbally agreed to see him. (Delois had the filmmakers do three things if Smith said yes, and let's say The Smithsonian, Barack Obama, and Wheaties feature in the narrative.) And once Glenn started talking, I started to see the life that I had missed; It was already there, but it was never put in any kind of context, so I wanted to relive (my) truth from another direction. I said this will work, no matter what mountains we have to travel. They just tickle me … I won't say pink. I'll still be black, but it tickles me to do this.

DEADLINE: While the launching dreams faded, the film feels much more relevant with the events that have brought protesters into action. And without sports, the appetite for sports documentaries is voracious, as the ratings for The Last Dance showed. This is not a bad time to buy this movie.

Glenn Kaino, Tommie Smith

Courtesy of Drawn Arms



KAINOTherefore, our plan was always denied by a large-scale international pandemic and a Up News Info writer came in and really helped us get through it. In all seriousness, it can be very helpful and we are very grateful for this moment. Afshin and I are artists who have worked in mainstream conventional Hollywood, but our whole mindset and focus, as you saw in the movie, comes from the artists' perspective. The most important thing for us was to get the story right in a high-quality film. It's not that we weren't worried about distribution, but we decided that Tribeca was going to be that moment, and then when that disappeared with the pandemic. Like many other filmmaker friends, we had a four-day post-production path to make Tribeca due to rights authorization, and legal. And then all of a sudden our color vendor was gone, and our sound mixer was gone, and our assistant editor was gone, so we really had to put together a COVID publishing team. It has taken a bit longer, but only this week we are at the point where we take the film out to show to the distributors and set it up. From an artistic point of view, we are already in discussions for exhibitions, for example in Japan. We were going to have a big exhibition in Japan this summer with the Olympics, but we will have an exhibition in Japan. The gallery texted me last night that we will definitely have something in Tokyo to launch this project. We have several museum commitments from now until then that we can use as cultural moments with us. We take advantage of this moment to launch the film commercially.

SHAHIDI: What we love is the opportunity to give this man what corresponds to him with all the reverberations. I probably get 20 text messages a day showing someone greeting you on the street from people who know we are working on the project. What about the guy you see in the movie next to me in the White House with President Obama? That's our associate producer, Deon Jones. Now he is making a great defense against police brutality because he was protesting peacefully and was shot in the face with a rubber bullet …

KAINO: You've been on CBS and all of these media outlets. The complication of these stories helps us have a moment.

DEADLINETommie, your story is interwoven with Colin Kaepernick taking the knee. That became a matter of controversy when QB Drew Brees publicly disagreed and then publicly apologized and disagreed with President Trump's warning that he had nothing to apologize for. You say in the film that people continue to misunderstand what he was trying to say when he stepped onto the podium, just as Kaepernick's message was lost in a polarized reaction led by the White House. How were both messages misinterpreted?

BLACKSMITH: Well, Colin's knee and Tommie Smith's stall were in the same direction. (Mine) was in the 1960s, when the media couldn't grab your neck as fast as when Colin arrived 50 years later. His was a different direction, but everything pointed to reiterating the need to stop the atrocities and for a new program to occur. We have seen these programs and all the protests that have been so visibly annoying. But the problem here is that it is a simple story. The work needs to be done, and my position in '68 has gotten to the point where the powers shifted in a positive direction, not just for Tommie Smith but also for the other people who saw what I did and recognized within themselves. You remember that it was the silent gesture heard around the world.

I did not throw a stone and hid my hand. I just held up a hand for everyone to help … consciously to see the possibility of continued positive. You see, that is why it is necessary to tell it from an artistic intellectual vision and not only by me running and holding a fist and saying: I want to raise my fist and let's do it better. It goes much further than that, and you will see over time how far you have come and where you are going to drive. We are already seeing what it leads to.

DEADLINE: Glenn, the first thing you say in the film is that a single image has the power to change the world by showing you that something is possible. They show the image of Michael Jordan high above the edge executing a dunk, but it is impossible not to confuse his statement with the horrible video that we all saw in Minneapolis that has upset our country. Tommie, when you got on the podium, things were very different. It was a moment of general anger at Civil Rights and the Vietnam War. Given what has happened, you are someone whose opinion is more important here than most. How do you process what happened in Minneapolis and after?

BLACKSMITH: Everything is not right. It takes work to make an O and a K, to do well. Therefore, work must be done throughout the system. We can't take this article and make a fact and a rule for (people who read it). Leadership is needed to fulfill the constitutional process of moving forward in that way. I was blessed with a gift and I abide by that gift by helping people. And to help people, I need a platform to move forward. This (film) gives me a platform. Many of the things I have not said will be said throughout this film.

DEADLINE: Winning the Olympic Gold Medal is the highlight of any athletic athlete's career, and yours was even more remarkable as you suffered a groin strain in a tie earlier in the day. You win, you make your gesture, and the USOC sends you home and tries to take the medal and bronze that John Carlos won. And we see that there was no hero welcome, and just a difficult path in life that almost broke you. You say stress caused your mother's heart attack. What was the worst indignity you experienced, the highest price you made for your position that now clearly puts you on the right side of history?

BLACKSMITH: Well. Mike, people saw it as something negative, as an object against humanity or against the flag. It was a platform. It was my platform, at that particular moment, to speak to the public, to speak to the world. It was not destitution; It was a cry for freedom. I didn't have time to say anything. I was blessed with the gift that took me to that platform, to say something. Many people took it in a very slight direction. It was not to hurt anyone, only to educate those who need to understand that we need help. We still need help. We need a platform to say how that help can help us. We need whatever avenues we can get without violence to make this happen. It must happen. We have to eliminate things that are evil. We have to eliminate the mindset of, I am one way, you are the other. If you just pinch yourself and bleed, and I pinch myself next to you, my blood will be no different from yours. Pure speed on the track may be different, but that's it.

DEADLINE: Was there something specific that prompted your decision to make your stand? There was a discussion with Harry Edwards about the team possibly boycotting; But what made you think you had to use your moment like that?

Courtesy of Drawn Arms



BLACKSMITH: It was a responsibility, yes. It was (an opportunity to express) one of the highest voices of a movement that I had, which was athletics, but even though athletics had to be academically qualified to continue, it had an avenue that many people … a lot of kids who were probably as fast as me didn't. I wanted to make sure everyone heard what he had to say, saying nothing. And with my background of religious intent, I had to find a way to make it soluble enough and not violent enough, so that even those who didn't like the message knew there was something being said without hearing it. And then you decided. Those people made their own decisions about what was said in that victory post, and I'm still trying to explain that it's very simple, we need each other, and how are we going to do that.

DEADLINE: The film explores how the press handled your victory. There was Brent Musburger, who was very prominent and introduced the Stormtrooper images, which must have been very painful. What did your late apology mean to you?

BLACKSMITH: Forty-nine years later, I realized that he was trying to keep a job, so he did what he had to do to keep a job so that he and his family could also survive. But that needed an explanation, and it took 49 years for that to happen, one era. I cried when he (apologized) and he cried, it started before me. I understood why he did it, but he did not agree with that method.

DEADLINE: Then there was Howard Cosell, knocking on the door that Musberger had closed, and he handled it differently, perhaps because he had been a voice of support for much of what Muhammad Ali had come through. His treatment of you seemed somehow more elegant.

BLACKSMITH: Well. You know, Howard was an optimist with an attitude of, listen to me and I'll tell you how it will be done, but his voice indicated yes, I'm Howard Cosell. I bring you the news. You listen to it and we talk about it. Howard Cosell came to Oberlin College when I was the senior athletic trainer and in college there, and we talked in the stands about how things should be changed. He asked me, "Tommie, how do you think you are going to change these things? You are just an athletic trainer." And I looked at him with that serious look on my face and I said, "Well Howard, you're here. Why are you here? I must be important to someone," and then he said, "Now don't start boxing with me, Tommie. No We do this ". And that was good. He told the story but stayed out of the way of the story to move on, see. He was also a friend of mine too. I liked Howard. I spoke to your brother about six years ago.

DEADLINE: Tommie, they discuss the tough road that came their way after standing up and being ostracized. There's a particularly troubling moment in the movie where you hit rock bottom, and it's only your wife's efforts that get you out of it. Can you verbalize what was missing in your life that caused that extreme existential crisis?

Courtesy of Drawn Arms



BLACKSMITH: I got to the bottom when I thought the system left me living someone else's life and doing nothing that mattered. That was my life at that particular time because I had a family and I didn't know how to deal with opening that up. I did what I did in Mexico City. It almost cost me my life. It cost me a family. I had to rebuild, come up with something I thought was necessary to continue defending myself, and that was the connection of my family. Then my wife got me in the car, took me more than 200 miles to where my brothers, my father, my mother and my sisters were, and left me in the middle of a real reality of life. Even before I got there, I saw the rows of fields I used to work on. The cotton fields, the grape fields, the corn fields. And that rejuvenated me. I got lost in the passage of my life at that particular moment. I needed to solidify where I was, who I was and how I will continue to help the system. And in this movie, you will see that and how it is artistically told. And I'll tell these guys, hurry up and show it, because I'm ready.

DEADLINE: They moved the Tokyo Olympics to the summer of 2021. You won gold and have trained many runners. What kind of impact will this delay and this pandemic have on the favorites that were preparing for this summer?

BLACKSMITH: I think it will help many children who needed a year to get in shape to do this, but it is a shame that it was the pandemic that stopped it for that year. The Olympic game will be as good as it was in 2020, and I applaud the children who are waiting and saying: I'm still going, I'm still going to work. That kind of work is necessary throughout the system. You don't get everything how you want. You must work to provide a way for what you don't have to come.

DEADLINE: After the long and hard road, what will make this film a success in your mind?

BLACKSMITH: Caramba. With Glenn, it has to do with having a hamburger with me when I'm done. And we are also inviting Afshin.

DEADLINE: And you guys?

SHAHIDI: I'm aware of. Thanks Tommie.

KAINO: I think the more we can help educate and connect Tommie's story of sacrifice not only to the people on the streets who are there right now, but also to delve deeper into athletes who are in positions like Tommie who will have a platform. I think it will be a success for us. Along the way we ran into a group of athletes who know who Tommie was … I mean, they know parts of Tommie's story. But what we set out to do with this movie was try to size it. So people understand that just because people have flat expectations for you as a professional athlete, as a champion, they can understand and appreciate the depth of human character. We hope this movie encourages more athletes to take a stand. We've already started having conversations with other athletes about the Olympics who saw parts of (the docu) or heard about the movie and want to learn more. We have a feeling this was going to empower athletes to take a firm stance. If we can train one more person to take a stand, the way the media works will bring an audience of millions to Tommie's legacy. If that athlete now does something like Colin did, like Tommie did, and then there's a kid who's playing sports right now, who's a seventh-grade champion in the little league, who grows up knowing that when I'm up there in that Well, I'm going to use my platform to make a difference … I'll say it's an amazing story that we have even for our other executive producer, John Legend.

John's team told us a note that John Legend wrote when he was 14 years old saying that as an adult I will use my music to help change the world. If we can only inspire a young person right now, through this project, who is 14 years old, we will know that we help build that bridge so that the next generation has their next Tommie Smith. Tommie's sacrifice created that inspiration.

I would add one more thing, Mike. One of the central premises that we are seeing playing on the street right now, which is of vital importance to Tommie's story, is that I think people have interpreted it as an exclusive gesture for black Americans, for black athletes and the militancy of it. Of course, there is a lineage to that, but I think what we are seeing is also reflected in the current protest, at the intersection of different groups of people coming together to demonstrate against police violence and by Black Lives Matter, you & # 39; We are seeing the manifestation of Tommie's unity goal. Where explicitly people hear, in this movie, from Tommie's voice, that you have permission to protest with us, and that is something I know I have received from non-black associates in my studio, from my team, that is, how I can help? It is not us, nor you nor they. This is Tommie's invitation, permission, to do whatever it takes. Hopefully this movie is that unifying factor that allows everyone to understand that we are all in the same fight together.

BLACKSMITH: That is a very important fact. Empowering others to stand up, speak frankly, be transparent. Be honestly transparent with an eye of judgment, because there will be many athletes, professional athletes, non-professional athletes, but only athletes in a community, who are going to talk about this. We need to speak in an open spirit to move forward. If there is a disagreement, talk about that disagreement and move on, and if you don't remember to keep moving anyway and don't stop because someone has a stop sign that says spells stop, wrong.

DEADLINE: One last thing about that. Megan Rapinoe, a star in the victory of the EE World Championship. In the film, she talks about how she got down on her knees to support Kaepernick and wasn't penalized, wondering if it was a white privilege for people to still celebrate her and Kaepernick hasn't been in the NFL for four seasons. Are you surprised that there is still such a high price that some athletes have to pay?

BLACKSMITH: It is called sacrifice. Colin was openly disgusted. Tommie Smith was openly ignored, but along with many other people, but he must make personal decisions to move or not to move. There is no in between. You are or you are not, and that is what Colin's knee and Tommie's position in the victory position meant. We must go or move out of the way.

DEADLINE: I am not spoiling the film to disclose that you say in it that you do not regret your action …

Courtesy of Drawn Arms



BLACKSMITH: None at all. My dad would be very disappointed in me, if I thought about something so important and did not do what I thought was necessary, this sacrifice. I took my whole family with me and I don't want to take my family below someone's knee.