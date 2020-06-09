Tomi Lahren warms up after blaming parents for surveillance issues

WENN

The conservative political commentator also continues to show her support for Lil Wayne, who defends the police after his past experience of being saved by one of them.

As a Republican supporter, Tomi Lahren He is never afraid to share his controversial opinion on an issue and has now landed in hot water for his comment on police brutality. In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement and a campaign to cut police funding in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, the Fox Nation host has intervened several times on the systemic problem within the forces. of order.

In defense of the police, Tomi stated on Monday, June 9, that the police are not to blame for the police brutality, but his parents are. "We don't have a police problem in the US, we have a parenting problem," he posted on his Twitter page.

His tweet soon gained strong opposition from other users, including "a retired police officer with 40 years of experience" who acknowledged, "I see a police problem." Mocking her as a product of a failed upbringing, someone replied, "I would consider myself a complete failure as a mother if I raised someone like you."

"It's brave of you to call your parents here like this. I'm sure they did their best, but it seems pretty pointless, TBH," said another similar. Echoing the response, a fourth user tweeted, "I agree, you are the son of the failed parenting poster."

"The problem of parenting produced racist policemen and Tomi. And yes, there is a police problem," someone else called her. Disagreeing with the 27-year-old, someone else added: "So parents are the problem for hundreds of thousands of black people lynched and murdered by police and LE for 400 years in a country built on slavery? You are an obvious product of privilege, absolute ignorance and indoctrination. No one is born a racist. It is clear what they have taught you. "

Another commenter questioned Tomi's credibility in influencing the issue of parenting, commenting, "Quite bold words from someone who has never raised."

Tomi has previously shown his support for little Wayne, who defends the police after one of them saved him in the past. Sharing a video of the rapper recalling the experience, she wrote: "Lil Wayne understands it. Too bad all the noise from the" movement "just skips it. 99% of officers are not just good cops, they are good people who don't deserve this demonization. However, they will continue to do their job and protect us all. "

She also sparked a backlash over this tweet, with a comment, "That was REAL **! Another thought she didn't get the point, urging," Girl, get the story, THEN tweet. "

One person detailed what Tomi missed from Wayne's interview: "You missed the part where he said 'Everyone jumped on my body except one man'. The man Uncle Bob called. You see Tomi, We hope all officers are like Uncle Bob and not jump on the body of a dying black boy. This is an accusation, not a compliment to the police. "

Someone else refuted his claim: "No one has said that cops never do good things, the problem is systemic. It is simplistic to generalize. I don't suppose all blonde women are not smart."