TI's daughter Deyjah Harris: My father traumatized me with comments!

In a preview of & # 39; Friends & Family Hustle & # 39; Next week, T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris talks about the infamous #hymengate scandal, that her father received a lot of backlash.

"Things are completely awkward between me and my father," he says in the episode preview. "The situation is a bit traumatic for me." He also said that he simply "didn't want to be around,quot; his father at the time.

During an episode of the podcast, Ladies Like Us, T.I. made the following observations:

"We have not only had the conversation, we have annual trips to the gynecologist to check his hymen," said T.I. said.

She continued: "He comes in and says, 'Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways, besides sex, that the hymen can be broken, like biking, athletics, horseback riding and other forms of activity athletic physics. "Then I say to him: 'Look, doctor, she does not ride horses, she does not ride a bicycle, she does not play sports. Just check the hymen please and give me my results back quickly'."