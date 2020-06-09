TI's daughter Deyjah Harris: My father traumatized me with comments!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

In a preview of & # 39; Friends & Family Hustle & # 39; Next week, T.I.'s daughter Deyjah Harris talks about the infamous #hymengate scandal, that her father received a lot of backlash.

"Things are completely awkward between me and my father," he says in the episode preview. "The situation is a bit traumatic for me." He also said that he simply "didn't want to be around,quot; his father at the time.

