Tips for Growing Your Own Green Grass: News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the Best of Minnesota and the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

& # 39; The 7: 34 & # 39 ;: June 9, 2020 – Ready to eat in restaurants again?Minnesota is preparing to turn the dial again to reopen the state. On Wednesday, restaurants can have indoor seating at 50% capacity, reports Jason DeRusha (12:09). 7:34 – 9 June 2020 20 minutes ago

Minneapolis Art Teacher seeks to transform Lake Street with muralsCecily Spano, an art teacher at Southwest High School, spoke to Heather Brown about her call to action for local artists. Up News Info this morning – June 5, 2020 42 minutes ago

#MyMorning: June 9, 2020We want to see how you get over the heat on Monday. Up News Info this morning – June 9, 2020 1 hour before

Free COVID-19 tests available in the twin cities; Protesters urged to get testedChristiane Cordero reports that free trials will be offered in Minneapolis and St. Paul every Tuesday and Wednesday for the next three weeks (1:54). Up News Info this morning – June 9, 2020 1 hour before

George Floyd to be buried Tuesday in HoustonHeather Brown reports on services to be held in Texas for the man whose death in Minneapolis sparked protests worldwide (1:28). Up News Info this morning – June 9, 2020 1 hour before

Morning Headlines: June 9, 2020Jason DeRusha reads about a manufacturer who says he won't rebuild in Minneapolis due to lack of trust in city leaders and huge financial losses for those who planned dream weddings this spring (3:06). Up News Info this morning – June 9, 2020 2 hours ago

Health Department encourages testing for protestersChristiane Cordero reports on where people can get a free trial in the Twin Cities (1:51) Up News Info this morning – June 9, 2020 3 hours ago

5 AM. Weather reportRiley O & # 39; Connor says Tuesday will be warm and humid with heavy rain tonight, especially in the southeastern corner of Minnesota (3:19). Up News Info this morning – June 9, 2020 3 hours ago

Up News Info Digital Update: Tomorrow June 9, 2020Jason DeRusha reports on the latest Minnesota headlines (1:20). Up News Info News 4 – June 9, 2020 3 hours ago

Minnesota man reflects on when he protested MLKMike Max sat down with George Blackwell and his granddaughter Skya while reflecting on what it was like in the 1960s when he protested MLK (2:41).

Up News Info News 4 at 10 – 8 June 2020 8 hours ago

10 p.m. Weather reportExpect rain in the Twin Cities on Tuesday night, reports Chris Shaffer (3:33).

Up News Info News 4 at 10 – 8 June 2020 8 hours ago

Restaurants prepare for change as reopening of indoor food service approachesAs of Wednesday, the state is turning the COVID-19 dial, allowing up to 250 customers in sitting dining rooms at once, reports John Lauritsen (1:50).

Up News Info News 4 at 10 – 8 June 2020 8 hours ago

Mixed feelings, messages to dismantle MPDBusiness and tourism leaders in the city are working to discover what change it could mean for them, reports David Schuman (2:08).

Up News Info News 4 at 10 – 8 June 2020 9 hours ago

Mourners pay tribute to George Floyd in the Houston churchIn the bus load and on foot, amid a pandemic and a heat index that rose above 100 degrees, people flocked to the Fountain of Praise Church to pay their respects to George Floyd, reports Jeff Wagner (2 : 43).

Up News Info News 4 at 10 – 8 June 2020 9 hours ago

Father and daughter shot at White Bear Lake BeachA man and his five-year-old daughter were shot near a boat launch in White Bear Lake on Monday night, reports Amelia Santaniello (0:27).

Up News Info News 4 at 10 – 8 June 2020 9 hours ago

What happens to college sports if there is no soccer?Mike Max spoke to Pete Najarian, who talks about the challenges sports programs face (2:28).

Up News Info News 4 at 6 – 8 June 2020 13 hours ago

6 p.m. Weather reportBe on the lookout for thunderstorm warnings in the central northwest and central west areas of the state, reports Chris Shaffer (2:54).

Up News Info News 4 at 6 – 8 June 2020 13 hours ago

As protests in twin cities dwindle, plywood fallsThe teams are busy removing thousands of sheets of protective plywood that covered the flat glass windows in the Twin Cities, reports Bill Hudson (1:56).

Up News Info News 4 at 6 – 8 June 2020 13 hours ago

Mpls. The President of the Municipal Council wants to replace MPD with a new transformative model of public securityMinneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender says she wants to replace the current department with a new transformative model of public safety, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (2:18).

Up News Info News 4 at 6 – 8 June 2020 13 hours ago

Thousands of people gather to visit the public in Houston by George FloydTwo weeks after his death in Minneapolis, George Floyd returns to his hometown of Houston. Jeff Wagner reports that people remember the man who sparked the global protest (2:01).

Up News Info News 4 at 6 – 8 June 2020 14 hours ago

5 pm. Weather reportAs Chris Shaffer reports, warm weather is setting the stage for potentially more severe weather (3:39).

Up News Info 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020 15 hours ago

Gyms prepare to reopen in MNMinnesota is preparing to turn the dial again to reopen the state, reports Kate Raddatz ().

Up News Info 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020 15 hours ago

Governor Walz tours damage caused by riots in twin citiesOn Monday, Governor Walz met with University Avenue business owners, reports Amelia Santaniello (0:59).

Up News Info 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020 15 hours ago