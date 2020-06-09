Timothy Bradley reveals heartbreaking encounter with police during ESPN boxing telecast

Timothy Bradley is a two-division world champion who defeated Manny Pacquiao and has successfully transitioned to comment as part of the ESPN boxing broadcast team.

But despite his success inside and outside the square circle, the 36-year-old is not immune to racism and revealed a recent encounter with police during the ESPN broadcast of boxing's return to the network for the first time since the pandemic of COVID-19 started.

ESPN dedicated much of the first part of its Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo broadcast to global protests surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. And when it came time for Bradley to discuss the current racial climate, the former champion offered an emotionally draining encounter he had with the police just a year ago with his four-year-old son by his side.

"We were getting ready for school early in the morning, I went outside and asked my son what car you want to drive in today," Bradley recalled of what was originally an innocent day. "It was a car that I had been fixing for a while and had not driven in about three years. And I knew I was going to say that car, but I was a little skeptical of getting into that car because I knew the kind of attention it would receive. But I went in anyway because I want to see the smile on my son's face. "

Bradley said he was halfway to his son's school when he heard sirens behind him "not one, not two, but four police cars." With his young son in the passenger seat, Bradley knew that he had to inform his son of the unfortunate truth that was unfolding.

"I looked at my son, my heart was beating 100 miles per hour," said Bradley. "I said to my son, 'Look at me. Do exactly what I tell you to do now. Don't say anything at all. Keep your hands up.'

Bradley was overwhelmed with emotion as he explained the encounter on the broadcast. Although the officers eventually let him go because, as he explained, they found out who he was, the ESPN commentator was tasked with explaining to his son what had happened.

"My son asked me why we were detained. And I said, son, we were detained because of the color of our skin and the type of car we drove," said Bradley. "And I told my son at the age of four. I said you may not understand now, but you will get later. My father shared this same story with me 30 years ago and I shared it with my son a year ago."