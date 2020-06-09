Thousands of people gather on a public visit in Houston to pay tribute to George Floyd – Up News Info

Hundreds if not thousands of people lined up in Texas on Monday to pay their respects to a Minnesota man whose death at the hands of a police officer has been seen around the world.

George Floyd died on Memorial Day two weeks ago after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. A witness recorded what happened on a cell phone, showing Floyd breathless and saying, "I can't breathe."

It sparked protests and destruction in the Twin Cities, but it also calls for a change in law enforcement.

In the bus load and on foot, amid a pandemic and a heat index that rose above 100 degrees, people arrived at the Fuente de Alabanza Church.

"History is being made," said Eric Coleman of Houston.

Those who attended the visit were asked to park in a lot within a few minutes' drive, and the ferries took them to church. Others chose to walk the short distance, despite the heat.

Julian Johnson flew in from Minnesota, joining an endless stream of people on the same mission, many feeling similar pain.

"I am here because I want to pay my final respects to George Floyd," said Johnson.

"I am ashamed that George has been killed for recognition, for a broad global recognition that black lives matter," said Janea Holbert of Houston.

She and a friend showed up long before the public visit began at noon, as did many others.

For more than six hours, mourners took turns entering the church to see George Floyd. The view was an open coffin.

Masks and temperature controls were required before entering, with COVID-19 restrictions limiting the church to 25% of its capacity.

He drove long lines in the hot Houston sun, but it was a wait that people feel is worth putting up with.

"It seemed that this particular death, for some reason, struck a chord," Johnson said.

The show of support overwhelmed Floyd's brother Philonise. Fighting back tears, she told a crowd of reporters, "Right now I appreciate everyone going out. It just hurts a lot just to be here, just to talk. Your pain."

He was joined by family members of other African-Americans killed by the police, including Ahmed Aubrey, Breonna Taylor, and Michael Brown.

Gwenn Carr said this specific incident was personal to her. Her son Eric Garner spoke the words "I can't breathe,quot; during his deadly arrest, as did Floyd. He said that when the news cameras disappear and the attention fades into George's story, it is up to everyone to ensure that his death was not in vain.

“But like when my son was killed six years ago, even when the lights went out, he was still struggling. This is what I say to this family, do not stop fighting because that is what you want them to do, "Carr said.

By Tuesday afternoon, Floyd will rest. But his family's search for justice has just begun.

"We will get it. We will not let this door close, ”said Philonise Floyd.

A private funeral will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Fountain of Praise Church. After the service, Floyd will be taken to Houston Memorial Gardens, a cemetery in Pearland, where he will be buried with his mother.

Related stories: