Thousands of mourners line up at the Texas church to visit George Floyd – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– It was just after 10:00 a.m. on Monday in Houston and thousands of people had already lined up to pay their respects at a public memorial for George Floyd.

Today is the first of two days of remembrance for the Houston man who died on May 25 with the knee of a Minnesota police officer on his neck.

The Fountain of Praise Church in Southwest Houston will open its doors for six hours, welcoming everyone who wishes to visit and pay their respects to Floyd. In order to comply with the rules of social distancing, 15 guests will be allowed inside the church at the same time and the guests, who must wear a mask and gloves, cannot stay more than 10 minutes.

The 46-year-old man's body was taken to Fountain of Praise early Monday, a church that is part of the Third Ward area of ​​Houston that his family called home.

Governor Abbott Pays Tribute To Houston's Visits To George Floyd

Floyd's gold lacquered coffin will be displayed in the form of a person lying in the state. Her floral arrangements, sent from all over the world, continue to arrive.

The Houston Police Department and other public safety agencies are available, primarily to handle mass logistics. "It is a big problem for our city to bring him back home," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. "He is well known, he is known to many of our officers. We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe. We want to make sure that the family knows that we are here to help them and that we support them right now."

There were already lines of cars along the avenue at the entrance to the church early Monday morning.

Thousands are expected at the visit and the monument after days of marches, rallies and protests over Floyd's death: the image of him lying on the ground, with the knee of a former Minneapolis police officer now criminally charged on his neck. , burned on his neck. people's minds. An event that sparked protests across the United States and around the world.

Not only are thousands expected to honor Floyd today, in Texas and elsewhere, but they also will denounce police conduct, injustice, and prejudice against African Americans.

Memorial assistant Tamiko Casey told Up News Info 11 News, "It's personal because I want to say it's our life. I have a black son in the United States and I also have a daughter and I'm a black woman in the United States. It's terrifying to know you don't know if your son, or yourself, is going to see the next day. So now I'm getting a little nervous because I can feel it, I can feel the pain. That a man calls his mother dead, that says a lot.

A woman at the event said that the world, in silence due to the coronavirus, was able to see what many black people already knew about the lives of blacks and the police.

The families of Fort Worth victim Atatiana Jefferson and Dallas resident Bothan Jean are expected to attend Floyd's services in Houston. 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden will record a video message for Floyd's private funeral on Tuesday.

The final memorial for George Floyd will be held on Tuesday. Retired NBA player Stephen Jackson said: "They are ready to put him to rest, let him rest in the right way, and the city is supporting them."

According to the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center, Floyd, who graduated from Houston Jack Yates High School in 1992, will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland, along with his mother, Larcenia Floyd.