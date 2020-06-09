This is not a game; Officers have been wounded and killed (9/6/20) – Up News Info

This is not a game; Officers have been wounded and killed

The Sunday Denver Post was a compilation of redundant stories and a few announcements: police brutality, impeachment, and everything negative about the police. The three California officers who were ambushed and one killed were never mentioned. The nearly 300 New York police officers have been injured in the past 10 days. The numerous other crimes against police officers across the country.

Also, "looting,quot; is not a game; it is a serious crime; It's a theft. Graffiti is not an art form; it's a crime; It is the destruction of property. The arson is not a barbecue. Peaceful protests do not include spitting on police officers or assaulting them with stones, bottles, or other items. Officers signed up to serve and protect, not to observe criminal offenses, but to enforce the law.

Its columnists, Doug Friednash and Mimi Madrid, continue their usual anti-police rhetoric.

Fair, precise … not an opportunity.

Thomas P. Haney Jr. Denver

Editor's Note: Haney is a retired division chief of the Denver Police Department.

Keep good cops in schools

Re: "You can ask the police to leave,quot;, news from June 6

It was June and it was already hot by 8 a.m. There he was, on University Boulevard and Knolls Way, across from Arapahoe High School. I was 5'7,125lb with Chucks, cut jean shorts, a tank top and a basketball under my right hand. I heard the officer ask for my ID. When I handed him a minor military ID, he told me that there had been robberies in the area that morning by two African-American men and that I fit the description.

I thought to myself, "They had a basketball under their arms,quot; and "Does he think I look like a man?"

I felt embarrassed. I never informed my parents about this incident. That was my first engagement to an officer, it wouldn't be my last, especially once I moved to the Denver city limits.

I really understand the dynamics between the police and the community, but some black politicians think badly about removing officers from the Denver Public Schools. The officers who work in these schools are concerned with the direction of the children. This is not the place where they feel insecure, that happens outside the school gates.

The focus of George Floyd's murder should be on the responsibility of the officers. It starts by moving those investigations from local police departments and district attorney's offices to the Attorney General's Office, not driving good police officers away from children and out of schools. It is the argument of a straw man. Racial injustice is not resolved by alienating or separating people, but through dialogue and systematic change.

Ken Drew Denver

Please be the change you're looking for

The heartbreaking video of George Floyd's murder shows four white officers in a predominantly black neighborhood. If one of those four had been black, would Floyd still be alive?

I asked a Colorado police chief and several Colorado lawmakers why we still have black neighborhoods patrolled by white officers, and the answer is always the same: we can never get enough black applicants.

Of all the questions we must ask, the most important is how to convince legions of young blacks that they can become the change they seek by serving others as respected police officers.

Ray Harlan dawn

