"This is money laundering 101,quot;; More people accused of expanding SF's public corruption probe – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Three defendants in the San Francisco public corruption scandal, Sandra Zuniga, Balmore Hernández and Florence Kong, were charged Monday with a variety of federal crimes including money laundering, bribery and false statements to investigators, all stemming from an investigation. from former San Francisco chief of public works Mohammed Nuru.

The charges were announced in a joint statement by US Attorney Dave Anderson, FBI Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett of the San Francisco Division and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, Special Agent in Charge Kareem Carter.

Federal officials described Zuniga as the San Francisco Fix-It Director and the Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services. Hernández is CEO and Vice President of San Francisco-based construction engineering company AzulWorks, Inc. While Kong is the owner of a San Francisco-based construction company.

The three allegations revealed on Monday provide numerous details of the charges brought in the complaint against Nuru, as well as a description of the additional crimes that were allegedly committed.

Nuru was indicted on criminal charges for an alleged plan to bribe a San Francisco airport commissioner. The complaint against Nuru also alleged that he participated in several additional schemes, including obtaining free and discounted construction labor and equipment from contractors to help him build a personal vacation home in Stonyford, California, while those contractors also they were doing business with the city.

"The federal investigation into city hall corruption has not been sidetracked by COVID-19 or other recent traumatic events," Anderson said in a press release. "Today's criminal complaints will not be the last. For all of you who have some corruption, I again urge you to help make things right for San Francisco. Run, don't walk to the FBI, before it's too late for cooperate. "

Carter called the details that developed during the investigation a classic case of money laundering.

"This is money laundering 101," Carter said in a press release. "Em. Zuniga deposited Mr. Nuru's cash and checks in his checking account, then turned around and sent him checks and paid the mortgage and the hiring of his vacation property. The charges presented in this case should send a clear message of that those involved in this type of scheme will be responsible for their crimes. "

The complaint alleges that Zuniga knew of and benefited from Nuru's schemes. Furthermore, the complaint alleges that Zuniga conspired for years with Nuru to launder the proceeds of his honest services wire fraud.

He also characterizes her as Nuru's longtime romantic partner and allegedly described some of the illegal actions he took in his official position.

For example, prosecutors said, Nuru allegedly described to Zuniga the actions he took to benefit a billionaire in China who was developing a large multi-million dollar mixed-use project in San Francisco in exchange for travel and accommodation, high-end liquor, and other gifts and benefits.

The complaint against Zuniga also alleges that she laundered the proceeds from Nuru's schemes in a variety of transactions over a period of several years. The complaint states that from March 2014 to January 2020, Zuniga made more than $ 135,000 in cash deposits, in addition to her city salary.

He also deposited over $ 8,000 in Nuru membership checks. During the same period, she participated in a variety of transactions that benefited Nuru. For example, for more than three years, Zuniga paid the monthly mortgage on a portion of the Colusa County vacation home in Nuru.

He allegedly did so by depositing approximately $ 1,000 in cash into his checking account almost every month, and then immediately wrote a check for $ 1,000 to the Nuru lender.

The charge documents also detailed other alleged money laundering incidents. The complaint against Zuniga describes how he benefited from some of Nuru's schemes.

For example, prosecutors said, Zuniga traveled with Nuru on a luxurious two-week trip to South America in the fall of 2018, complete with business-class flights and a stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Santiago, Chile, all paid or heavily subsidized. by, a contractor who does business with the city.

The criminal complaint filed against Hernández describes how he used his relationship with Nuru to obtain advantages with the city for his construction engineering company.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that Hernández established an ongoing course of conduct in which tens of thousands of dollars in labor and materials were provided to Nuru in exchange for her help with public contracts and city approvals. In addition, the complaint alleges that Hernández requested Nuru's assistance to obtain a long-term supply contract and a lease agreement with the city to operate an asphalt plant on land owned by the Port of San Francisco.

According to the complaint against Hernández, Nuru owned two adjacent 10-acre parcels in Stonyford on which Hernández built a house and made other improvements.

Hernández and Nuru referred to the property as "el rancho,quot;. Between the end of 2016 and the end of 2018, Hernández allegedly provided more than $ 250,000 in labor and materials to help Nuru build the house and make related improvements to the ranch.

For example, the prosecutor said, the complaint described how Hernandez provided Nuru with more than $ 50,000 in tiles and stones for the vacation home and then asked Nuru for help in saving AzulWorks' bid for a multi-million dollar project for which he had submitted a proposed unqualified document.

AzulWorks ultimately won that contract and, according to publicly available data, received over $ 1.9 million from the city in connection with the project.

The complaint also described how Hernández sought Nuru's help in order to appeal an adverse DPW order preventing Hernández's company from removing trees at a job site on Van Ness Avenue.

Regarding Kong, the complaint filed against his charges of lying to FBI investigators during the investigation into Nuru's schemes.

Kong owns two companies that do business with San Francisco: a construction company called Kwan Wo Ironworks and a construction debris recycling company called SFR Recovery Inc.

The complaint describes taped calls in which Kong sought to obtain business for its DPW companies. Additionally, the complaint alleges that Kong provided Nuru with cash, a Rolex watch worth more than $ 40,000, expensive meals, and the installation of a door for her vacation home.

However, according to the complaint, Kong denied having discussed business with Nuru. Kong also claimed that Nuru never helped her obtain contracts with the city, this despite the fact that the intercepted calls demonstrate that Nuru helped her with the construction contracts for the city facilities.

Zuniga is charged with one count of conspiracy to launder money. If convicted, you face a maximum legal sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $ 500,000, or double the value of the property involved in the transactions, or both.

Hernández is accused of bribery. If convicted, the maximum legal penalty is 10 years in prison and a $ 250,000 fine.

Kong is accused of making false statements. If convicted, the maximum legal penalty is five years in prison and a $ 250,000 fine.

Kong and Hernández made their initial appearances in federal court on Monday before Federal Justice Judge Laurel Beeler.