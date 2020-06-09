"This is a must see,quot;: On the day of George Floyd's funeral, hundreds of people make the pilgrimage to Mpls. Memorial site – Up News Info

– Crowds continue to fill the area near East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in southern Minneapolis to remember and honor the life of George Floyd.

His funeral was held Tuesday in Houston, but many made the trip to the Powderhorn neighborhood in search of understanding and peace.

The flowers now cover the ground where she last breathed. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a moment of silence was observed to remember the man who was killed by the police and caused an uprising worldwide.

For Julianna Nazza, her trip from Brooklyn, New York to the site was more emotional than expected, and has prompted her to ask for a change.

"It is not just a show. You come here, pay your respects, understand that it is a place to learn, it is a place to see what happened and honor that, and learn to move on," Nazza said. “Get a police reform, you know, spend money in different places. I think the stronger we are, the more things will change. "

RELATED STORIES:

Community organizer Michael McDowell says the wheels of change are moving.

"We need to make sure we keep the pressure on, we need to make sure we stay here, that the energy stays the same," McDowell said.

He believes Minneapolis is the epicenter of the uprising, and it will be the city where a different kind of surveillance will come true.

"I feel like a lot of people are trying to adapt to how fast the change that we want is happening," McDowell said.

What happens at Floyd's death site is a connection to the community like never before. Dan and Beth Rodich visited the site on their 18th wedding anniversary.

"You are going to see this in textbooks and in history, and this is something you need to see," said Beth Rodich.

The Rodichs say that bringing together people from different backgrounds gives them hope that change can be forced through unity.

"As I stand here assimilating all of this, our generation and our children's generation, the world can make a change," said Dan Rodich. "I hope that one day we can all sit around a table somewhere and have a great conversation and look back today and say, 'We made a difference. That's really what I hope for."