There may be announcements in Samsung One UI 2.5

Several leaked screenshots suggest that the next version of Samsung's Android One UI skin will incorporate ads in at least some parts of the world.
The leaked screenshots are in South Korea, so this update can only be shipped in that region and not North America.
These ads are speculated to only show up on low-end Samsung smartphones such as the "A,quot; and "M,quot; series, although it is still unclear if this is correct.
The first announcement is by far the most egregious. It's a giant chicken sandwich banner that stretches across the home screen. There also appears to be a 15-second timer before you can open your device and a second ad after the chicken, according to GSMArena.
The only reasonable theory I can think of is that Samsung plans to sell these phones at a discount rate and then intends to recoup the cost through ads. Otherwise, I can't see the company implementing ads without some form of customer incentive.
The following announcement is a little less intrusive, but still not great. It's a giant banner in the weather app that takes up about a quarter of the screen. This one is more forgivable because weather apps often feature ads, and you don't need to use Samsung's weather app either, at least in theory.
A UI 2.5 will likely launch alongside the Note 20 series in August.
Image Source: GSMArena
Source: GSMArena