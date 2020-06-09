The University of Alabama will remove three Confederate license plates from the campus, also reviewing the names of all buildings

After the US Marine Corps. USA Officially removing the Confederate flag from its bases, the University of Alabama follows suit in a similar fashion. In a recent announcement, the University of Alabama stated that it plans to remove three Confederate license plates from the campus, with more changes to come.

@ ABC3340 reports, the University of Alabama has just made an important decision that many will agree will take a long time to arrive. It has been confirmed that three Confederate license plates will be removed on campus, and the names of all buildings on campus are being revised. As you know, the names of the University of Alabama buildings have a very racist history, and a recent petition was created to rename them.

The Confederate plaques will be removed from the main library on campus to "a more appropriate historical setting," according to the university press release. Additionally, selected members of the University of Alabama Board of Trustees have been appointed to study the names of buildings on all campuses within the school system and report to the board on any recommended changes.

The initial petition to request the name change was created by a student Mackenzi Dugan, who addressed directly Dr. Stuart Bell, president of the University of Alabama. "I felt like I couldn't just sit back and post on social media. I really had to do something to make a change, and as you said, I go into these buildings all the time and once I knew what they were called after being sick," he said Dugan.

The President of the Student Government Association, Demarcus Joiner, also expressed the need for a change on campus. "As a black man, it is difficult to walk on campus beyond the building of someone who wanted you to be a slave for the rest of your life … it is time to change," he said.

The UA system includes three universities and the UAB Health System, with more than 70,000 students in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Huntsville.

