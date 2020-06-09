The trading range of Coles & # 39; Best Buys & # 39; to rival Aldi is back

Coles has expanded to offer more than groceries, launching a new Best Buys range of discounted general merchandise with new offers every fortnight.

Coles spokeswoman Martine Alpins says it is not entirely new to the store, but a consumer expert says the chain is pulling out a brochure of Aldi's famous brochures.

"When GJ Coles started Coles more than 100 years ago, we had a general change. So it's not entirely new," said Alpins.

The best Coles purchases are only available at select stores at this time. (Nine)

"It is clearly an articulation of Aldi's biweekly special promotional strategy," said Gary Mortimer, professor of Marketing at QUT.

Either way, it's good news for consumers with the first batch of Winter Best Buys to launch this Friday.

A total of 30 winter household products will be displayed in special containers in the store, as will the Aldi model.

"Quilts, duvet covers, pillows, blankets, we have children's glitter on the dark duvet covers that will really get them excited to go to bed," said Alpins.

Coles has plans to launch Best Buys nationwide in the coming weeks. (Nine)

The variety and novelty of Aldi's special purchases has developed a cult following.

It remains to be seen how far that Coles road will go.

"It could be household items this week. It could be kitchen utensils next week. Will they switch to skiing and cycling clothing? I don't know," said Dr. Mortimer.

You won't be able to get Best Buys everywhere, yet.

"We chose stores that have a lot of space to make the shopping experience truly enjoyable and have a lot of space to find these items," said Alpins.

The range of winter household items officially hits stores on Friday. (Nine)

Where you can get Best Buys in your state:

But don't worry if you're not near one of these stores as deals are expected to roll out across the country in the coming weeks.