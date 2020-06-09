The top five mistakes people make in their statements

With just 21 days until the end of the financial year, millions of Australians wonder what their tax will look like as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

For many, their main workplace since March has been their dining table, while others have relied on government help to do it.

The Australian Tax Office has devised a "direct access method,quot; for those who want to simplify their deductions after working from home. You can read a full explainer of how it works here.

For the rest of us, it is a fiscal year like any other, but that does not mean that normal rules do not apply. We are reviewing some of the top five tax mistakes people make each year:

The final deadline for self-submitted tax returns is October 31, so get in there quickly. (ATO)

1. Do not declare all your income

The Australian Tax Office says the biggest mistake someone can make is not declaring all of their income. That means that everything from your regular job, to temporary jobs in which you only spent two weeks, to cash payments, everything must be declared.

That even includes some things you might recognize as income, such as money from the "shared,quot; economy or capital gains made from cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

Australians who work from home have access to a new tax filing shortcut. (9News)

2. Claim deductions for things to which you are not entitled

The tax office has three golden rules for claiming deductions: it must be related to income, you must have purchased it yourself (and not been refunded), and you must have a record to prove it.

The ATO says that many people confuse personal costs with labor costs. For example, traveling from home to work is not something you can claim, but using your own car to travel between tasks as part of your job is something you can claim in part.

Other people are caught in the trap of making "usual,quot; deductions like $ 300 for clothing, when they are not entitled to do so as part of their occupation.

Filing a paper tax return is still an option, but the ATO says online is faster and easier. (Josh Robenstone / Nine)

3. Forgetting to save receipts

It is the curse that catches us all. Receipts are often discarded, thrown in the car, or left in shopping bags forever.

Whenever possible, it is best to email them a receipt and then print it out, so that you have one hard copy and one hard copy. It's even easier if you use ATO's My Deductions app, which can take photos of your deductions as you shop.

Keeping receipts can be annoying, but you should be able to prove your deductions.

4. Claim a deduction for something you never paid

This is obvious and goes back to the three golden rules.

To claim a work-related deduction, you must have paid it with your own money, and you cannot claim it if your job reimburses you for expenses.

Your occupation must require you to wear specific clothing before you can claim laundry costs. (Getty)

5. Claim of personal expenses for rental properties

The ATO says that if you own an investment property that is available for rent, you can only claim deductions when your property was rented or actually available for rent.

Claiming the full cost of the property when you have not made a genuine effort to make it available for rent will raise a red flag with the tax office.

