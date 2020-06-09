The Tiny Harris video with her and T.I. have amazed fans

Tiny Harris shared a sneak peek of the family show on her social media account, and fans praise Major and King Harris featured in the clip. Look the following video.

‘Tune in tonight at 8pm to see Friends & Family Hustle on @ vh1 👑💚’ Tiny was saying to her fans the other day.

Someone said: ‘Senior reminds me a lot of my 12 year old brother. so smart, sweet and calm … I'm trying to get him out of the house hahaha but he likes naw hahaha ".

A follower said: ‘Your children have a lot of personality! Major is too sweet, "and another commenter posted this message:" I am not going to lie that there were some parts who laughed. "

Someone else said, "Keep laughing … our kids laugh that won't be fun."

A follower wrote: ‘God is so good. No matter what happens in life, He has a better plan than anything we can imagine. It is solving everything for our good, even when we don't understand why some things happen the way they do. Don't lose faith, keep trusting and believing in Him. God is not finished with you, keep fighting the good fight. Be a blessing to someone today. God bless. Do you know Jesus as your Lord and savior? It is the best decision you can make, and at the end of the day, it is the final decision we have to make. This life is only temporary. Eternity is forever. Do you know where you will spend eternity? God bless. God is very good.

One commenter said, "He's so shy and adorable," I'm glad he's been smiling ever since Ms. Precious went to glory. "

In other news, Tiny shared a video that explains a few things for people who say "All Lives Matter,quot;.

‘I love how you broken this down for all those #Alllivesmatter ppl. Perhaps some can understand it better coming from him. 👑‼ ️ #JusticeforGeorgefloyd #Sayhisname #HappyBirthdayBreonnaTaylor 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Rp @gossipofthecity___ ’Tiny captioned her post.

Be sure to watch the video.



