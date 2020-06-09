The star of & # 39; Supergirl & # 39; Chyler Leigh learns to embrace her own sexuality through the story of Alex Danvers

WENN

In an essay for LGBTQ Pride Month, the cast member of the superhero series remembers being rejected by his friends because his character's journey "deviated from his less-than-acceptable beliefs."

Chyler Leigh has "Supergirl"Thank you for helping her learn to embrace her own sexuality. The actress who played Alex Danvers in The CW's superhero series wrote a heartfelt essay to celebrate LGBTQ + Pride Month, and opened up about the impact that his character's departure trip brought about his personal life.

Writing for the Create Change organization, the 38-year-old began: "When I was told that my character would be dating in Season 2, a wave of thoughts and emotions flew around me and around me because of the responsibility I personally felt. It authentically represents Alex's journey. " She continued, "What I didn't realize was how the scene where he finally confessed his truth would jump off the pages of the script and really become a variation of its own. IRL."

"I felt like my heart was going to pop out of my chest every time we filmed, every time I presented another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth," he continued to recall. "Although they don't exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did. From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, they still tell me it was the most realistic exit scene they had ever witnessed. And to steal Alex's words, that's because there is some truth to what he said about me. "

While her portrayal of Alex gained the acceptance of many, Chyler admitted having lost the support of others closer to her. "Here's the kick. However, ever since that episode aired, my dear friends (and even avid Supergirl watchers) told me they would no longer watch the show due to the fact that Alex's trip deviated from their beliefs less than acceptable, "she shared.

"Soon after, they started to drift apart and eventually my family and I were marginalized, marking the loss of many people we love," said the wife of Nathan west detailed. "However, after the initial sting, I have no ill will towards the negative response, because as I said, we have all had difficulties in one way or another with acceptance (whatever the subject) either towards ourselves or others."

In the end, Chyler concluded with encouraging words. "It has been a long and lonely journey for both my husband and me, but I can say with all my heart that after all these years, he and I are still discovering the depths of ourselves and of others," she said, "but Throughout our journey we have learned to be proud of who we are, regardless of cost. "

After her blog post made headlines, Chyler turned to Instagram on Monday, June 8, to express her gratitude for the "love and support." She added: "Once we confront ourselves, we can better see the world around us and how we can make positive and lasting change for the sake of equality and love."

<br />

"I am grateful to see a little more clearly, breathe a little easier and I am proud to contribute to everything I create with a sincere and open heart. Sending love to all," wrote the mother of three children. including hashtags of "#pride", "#equality", "#love" and "#lgbtq" in the title.