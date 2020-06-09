The sequel to & # 39; The Batman & # 39; Matt Reeves will present a new Joker

According to an industry source, the director plans to re-release the role and present the new incarnation of the supervillain in the second and third films.

Matt Reeves "The batman"The aftermath may present a new but familiar face. The words on the street are that the filmmaker will include the famous DC Comics villain, The Joker, in his Batman trilogy, with a new actor taking over the role.

According to The Direct, his collaborator Daniel Richtman reveals that Reeves plans to present the new incarnation of Joker in the second and third films as one of the multiple villains in the films. The new Joker will also be mentioned in the upcoming "The Batman", although he probably won't appear in the movie.

The site also notes that casting for the role has not yet begun.

Previously, Robert Pattinson, who is cast as the Caped Crusader in the Reeves film, sparked speculation of a possible crossover with Joaquin Phoenix& # 39; s jester after his interview with Variety in 2019. At the time, the head of Variety's New York office, Ramin Setoodeh, wrote: "At one point in our conversation, (Pattinson) offers a mundane comment on Joaquin Phoenix, who stars in Joker (a movie he hasn't seen yet), before asking him to retract it.

"Shit," he says, adding that he's not used to thinking about spoilers, "Setoodeh recalled. The British actor told Setoodeh:" You definitely shouldn't say that. I'm so used to pretty art movies, where you can watch the movie three times and still not know what it's about. "

It's unclear which spoiler it might have dropped, but people began to speculate on the possible crossover.

Meanwhile, another We Got This Covered report last April mentioned that the sequel to the Reeves movie would feature his version of the Joker (or Jokers) at the center of the stage, along with the start of a complete love story between Batman and Catwoman, who will be portrayed by Zoe Kravitz in the film.

Production of the film was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. The photo was scheduled for release on June 25, 2021. It is currently unknown whether the coronavirus pandemic will affect the release date.