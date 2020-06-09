The rise and fall of Black Wall Street Docuseries in works by Stanley Nelson, Russell Westbrook and Blackfin – Up News Info

Blackfin, an eOne company, has partnered with Peabody and Emmy-winning director Stanley Nelson and NBA star Russell Westbrook for docuseries. Terror in Tulsa: the rise and fall of Black Wall Street.

The news comes days after the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa racial massacre, one of the worst acts of racial violence in United States history, in which groups of white residents attacked and ultimately destroyed the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, at that time the richest black community. in the United States, known as "Black Wall Street".

Terror In Tulsa, which has been in development for nearly a year, points to a launch in the spring of 2021 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the tragic events. He joins another Black Wall Street project in progress, a documentary produced by LeBron James' SpringBill Entertainment and NBA's Maverick Carter and directed and produced by Salima Koroma, which was unveiled last week, amid a national protest after the death of George Floyd.

Directed by Nelson, produced by Blackfin (Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez) and Nelson’s Firelight Films, and executive producer for Westbrook, Terror In Tulsa It will include contributions from historical organizations, including the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Center, the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, and the Vernon AME Historical Church, among others. With past and current narratives, it is described as an exploration of the United States' past and an urgent and sobering look at the social, economic and political lines that continue to divide the country.

"There is no more moving or relevant story about the race-laden events unfolding before us today, the frustration, the outrage, the protest for justice in the wake of the murder of George Floyd," Nelson said. Tulsa's story reveals a significant chapter in the American experience leading up to this moment. It is a story that must be treated with dignity, grounded in cultural authenticity and portrayed with historical precision to truly understand the impact it has had on our nation. From the cover-ups of the massacre in 1921, to the discovery of the mass graves that were left in its wake, the history of Tulsa is the harsh example not only of the history of violence against blacks in the United States, but also of the great sin American. of burying it out of sight and pretending it never happened. "

Nelson is a leading documentary filmmaker on the African American experience. His last movie Miles Davis: Birth of genius, premiered at Sundance in 2019.

"Spending 11 years in Oklahoma opened my eyes to the state's rich and seedy history," said Westbrook. “When I heard about the heartbreaking events that happened in Tulsa almost 100 years ago, I knew it was a story I wanted to tell. It is annoying that the atrocities that occurred at that time are still so relevant today. It is important that we discover the buried stories of African Americans in this country. We must amplify them now more than ever if we want to create change in the future. "

Westbrook is a nine-time NBA All-Star and won the NBA Most Valuable Player Award for the 2016-17 season. He spent 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team.

On Memorial Day, May 30, 1921, Dick Rowland, a 19-year-old black man who worked as a shoe shine driver, took the only elevator in a nearby building to use the upper-floor bathroom designated for black people. The only other person in the elevator was Sarah Page, a 17-year-old white girl who was the elevator operator on duty. What happened inside the elevator was never officially established: one of the most widely circulated versions involves Rowland instinctively tripping and grabbing Page's arm, prompting her to scream, and Page brought no charges, but the discreet accident ignited racial tension over low heat. in the city.

On June 1, 1921, white rioters descended on Greenwood, looting and burning down black houses and businesses. Martial law was declared and the National Guard was brought in. When it was all over, 35 city blocks were burned, more than 800 people were treated for injuries. At that time, 36 deaths were reported, most of them African American. Historians now believe that as many as 300 people may have been killed, according to the Tulsa Historical Museum and Society.

The Tulsa race massacre, which had been largely overlooked for decades, recently entered American popular culture when the horrific event was performed on the HBO opening scene. The watchers.

In 2016 John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious ’Get Lifted and actress and producer Tika Sumpter teamed up to develop Black wall street, a scripted series for WGN America about the thriving middle-class African-American community in Greenwood and the devastation caused by the 1921 riot.

After several books on the massacre and lobbying of descendants, the Oklahoma Legislature passed the Tulsa Racial Riots Reconciliation Act of 1921 in 2001, awarding scholarships and creating a memorial to the victims that was dedicated in 2010.