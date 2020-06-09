The riots at Sydney's Long Bay prison were sparked by a failed drone drug plan

The riots at the Long Bay Prison in Sydney, which were broken by tear gas, began after a fight over the lack of drug smuggling due to the coronavirus blockade.

Inmates have to resort to other avenues to get contraband inside because visitors are not allowed in due to the pandemic.

The instigators of the riots were inmates who blamed each other for the failed mission, and are expected to face police charges. (9News)

"We knew there was a plan for a drone to even go into rough ground to get the drugs in, but that was avoided," said NSW Correctional Services Commissioner Peter Severin.

There has also been a tenfold increase in attempts to infiltrate drugs by mail, including in a child's painting.

"The paint had thick layers and then they cut the paint and opened the drug strips underneath the paint," Severin said.

Inmates are likely to only be given a photocopy of their correspondence in the future.

"Let's keep prisons drug-free, let's have a situation where there is no violence in prison because there is a lack of drugs," said Severin.

A date has not yet been set for when face-to-face visits will resume, but this week the State Cabinet will be asked to sign all prison scans for all visitors.

The opposition is on board.

Corrective Services NSW said there was an "opportunistic,quot; action that saw an inmate make BLM letters on the towels, as helicopters flew over the scene during the riots.

A spokeswoman said: "The riot originated from two fights that broke out in a Long Bay hospital courtyard around noon. The six assailants and one of the two victims identified themselves as Aboriginal. The other victim is not Aboriginal."

Tear gas from the incident is believed to have reached neighboring suburban streets and coffee shops.

An inmate was also taken to the hospital after being bitten by a police dog when he refused to drop a weapon made in prison.

The prison is in the southeast of Sydney, near Malabar.