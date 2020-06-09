The revealing saga behind dirty John: Betty Broderick

San Diego Union-Tribune / AP
Betty Broderick "It remains an unreasonable risk of danger to society."
So she accused the prosecutor who successfully argued against Broderick's most recent possibility of probation in 2017. And she has her reasons.
When Broderick shot and killed his ex-husband and second wife in his bed in 1989, the reason for his actions became a hotly debated topic, not only among prosecutors and defense attorneys, but also among the countless others who relished every sordid detail of the scandalous case that unfolded in real time.
Broderick never claimed not to have committed the double homicide, but maintained that she was a battered and suffered wife during the 16 years she spent married. Daniel Broderick III before he left her for another woman, and she finally broke up.
"She's a good lady. Everyone here would like … if they talked to her about anything other than my father." Rhett broderick, the youngest of Betty and Dan's four children, said in The Oprah Winfrey Show. "Keeping her in prison is not really helping her. She is not a danger to society, the only two people she was in danger for are dead."
"He has not yet developed a proper view or remorse for these horrifying murders, which he committed with a cruel disregard for human suffering," said District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis before Broderick's hearing two years ago at the California Institute for Women. in Corona, California. He was denied parole for the first time in 2010 and will not be eligible again until 2032.
But if it were an easily explainable twist to fatal events, the Broderick saga wouldn't be a case that has been reviewed over and over again, and is now the subject of the USA Network Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Storystarring Amanda Peet and Christian slater as the unhappy couple. (The first installment of the series in 2018, about conman John Meehan, was on the sister network Bravo.)
In the past, the Brodericks were perfect enough to be considered one of those enviable couples on the cocktail circuit at their lavish enclave in La Jolla, California.
Married since April 12, 1969, Dan and Betty were college sweethearts and met at Notre Dame. Daughter Kim was born in 1970 and would be followed by his daughter Leeward in 1971 and sons Daniel in 1976 and Rhett in 1979. They lost their fifth child, a boy, who died two days after his birth.
When they were just starting out, Dan went to medical school at Cornell, after which he went to Harvard Law School to get his JD, moving his young family to Massachusetts. While still in school, Betty was the primary source of income and also babysat for the children.
Fresh out of law school, Dan was hired by a firm in San Diego, California, and they moved to La Jolla, the coastal community known for its great waterfront homes and golf courses, as well as being the home of the famous Salk Institute. and the Scripps Research Medical Center. Betty sold Tupperware and Avon products, but she was primarily a stay at home mom.
In 1982 Dan hired a 21 year old. Linda Kolkena As a paralegal, it didn't take long for Betty to suspect that her husband was having an affair.
In 1985, he filed for divorce and left to be with Linda.
Over the course of nearly five years, the Brodericks' bitter divorce proceedings became part of the local social fabric. Betty drove her car to Dan's front door. She spray-painted the interior of the house they used to share, and said that he sold against her wishes. She would scribble her name on the court papers and write "God."
Dan ended primary custody of her children, and she insisted that he use his influence in the local legal community against her. She also told the children, whom she had with her every other weekend for visits, that she was going to kill her father.
Around the fall of 1987, Betty bought a gun.
For his part, Dan withheld arbitrary amounts of child support, obtained a restraining order against Betty, called the police, had her admitted to a psychiatric hospital. I said I would be sorry if I tried to kill him.
However, Betty lived comfortably in an ocean view home near La Jolla Shores. His personalized plate read "LODEMUP,quot;. She had a boyfriend and worked in an art gallery. Dan paid $ 16,000 a month in alimony.
Meanwhile, Dan married Linda Kolkena on April 22, 1989 and they lived in Marston Hills, near downtown San Diego.
On November 3, 1989, Dan told Betty that he would file a criminal complaint against her if she didn't stop leaving obscene messages on her home phone.
In the early morning hours of November 5, before dawn, Betty got into her car, drove to Dan and Linda's house, entered with her daughter's key, and went upstairs to the main room.
Standing by the bed, he emptied his five-chamber, 38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver. Three of the bullets hit the sleeping couple, killing Linda instantly and Dan within minutes, during which she tried to reach the phone, but Betty quickly pulled the wire from the wall.
Murder in cold blood or mad as hell and couldn't take it anymore, having dedicated 16 years of his life to Dan, only to be abandoned by a younger woman? Or both.
Couples in San Diego society tore apart, and the name "Betty Broderick,quot; became synonymous with revenge that, while not directly tolerated, was undoubtedly understood and even sympathized by some, particularly women.
But the law was clearer.
"Mental illness was not discussed enough," Amanda Peet told E! News when asked what was the wildest thing you learned about history while doing Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story. "He was really abusive for a long time and so was he. Hopefully someone has stepped in today."
Peet did not meet Broderick behind bars, but she credited him. Alexandra Cunningham & # 39;The script of his detailed representations of Betty and Dan. She is not "tolerating or justifying," the actress explained. But "it's a story worth exploring why this happened, what the components and factors were that drove someone crazy."
Rhett, who was about 10 years old when her mother killed her father, recalled waking up at Betty's house on the morning of her father's murder (her two children were staying with her) and felt when the police appeared that her mother had made something.
"I suspected my mother was getting into trouble," he told Oprah Winfrey, who was given the first interview in prison with Broderick in 1992. "Every time I went to my father's house, I immediately called the police, and she would be violating her restraining order. So that's what I assumed had happened. "
"On several occasions (my brother and I) we went to my father and told him that we wanted to live with my mother, and that not having her children was driving her crazy, and that she could do something extremely irrational if she didn't." it doesn't have us, "Rhett recalled.
Betty has been behind bars since her arrest on November 5, when after shooting Dan and Linda, she called her daughter Lee and then turned herself in to local police.
The defense, led by attorney Jack Early, maintained that Betty had been an abused wife and an emotionally abused ex-wife, living in fear and led to a desperate act of self-defense by Dan's brutality.
Prosecutor Kerry Wells argued that Betty had been living a comfortable life and that she was simply angry and humiliated, driven to take revenge on her own narcissism.
If Dan had not acted as he did during the divorce, Betty told a Los Angeles Times Magazine reporter in 1990, three weeks after the murders, "It would have been fine. I would have had my home, my children. I would still have worn a size 6. I could have done my 'top' dance."
She continued: "I have never had an emotional disorder or a mental illness, except when he caused a 'disorder'. My 'emotional outbursts' were only a response to the calculating and hateful way of They're dealing with our divorce. He was telling me and everyone else that he was crazy … How long can you live like this? "
The first trial ended in a suspended jury when two jurors thought that she should be convicted of involuntary manslaughter rather than murder, believing that the murders were not premeditated.
But the prosecution obtained guilty verdicts on two murder charges in the new trial in 1991, and Betty was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison, 15 years to life in prison for each victim, plus two years for illegal use of a firearm .
Law started the case of the headlines that same year, starring as a guest Shirley Knight like the woman who kills her ex-husband and his new wife. It was nominated for an Emmy. In 1992, Meredith Baxter-Birney She was also nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Betty in the television movie A Despised Woman: The Betty Broderick Story, which was followed by His final fury: Betty Broderick, the last chapter, who dramatized the trial, that November.
In addition to Dirty john, Oxygen Broken He will cover the case in an episode scheduled for July 15.
When asked why he thought the story had been so compelling for decades, Peet told E! News, "Part of the reason this story was worth retelling is because the social situation Betty grew up in in the 1950s was so repressed. Betty had an intellectual promise, but she gave up being a mother, and as The result really hurt waking up rudely. The fact that Dan was part of the good old boys' law club in San Diego, the letters were really against Betty from the start. "
