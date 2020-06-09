The revealing saga behind dirty John: Betty Broderick

Betty Broderick "It remains an unreasonable risk of danger to society."

So she accused the prosecutor who successfully argued against Broderick's most recent possibility of probation in 2017. And she has her reasons.

When Broderick shot and killed his ex-husband and second wife in his bed in 1989, the reason for his actions became a hotly debated topic, not only among prosecutors and defense attorneys, but also among the countless others who relished every sordid detail of the scandalous case that unfolded in real time.

Broderick never claimed not to have committed the double homicide, but maintained that she was a battered and suffered wife during the 16 years she spent married. Daniel Broderick III before he left her for another woman, and she finally broke up.

"She's a good lady. Everyone here would like … if they talked to her about anything other than my father." Rhett broderick, the youngest of Betty and Dan's four children, said in The Oprah Winfrey Show. "Keeping her in prison is not really helping her. She is not a danger to society, the only two people she was in danger for are dead."