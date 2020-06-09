The New York State Assembly passes the Eric Garner Anti-Throat Law, making it a serious crime to injure or kill using a choke

Roommates, many legislative changes are underway in states across the country in light of the recent tragedies that have affected the black community. New York, among many other states, has just passed a law named after Eric Garner.

According to CBS News, the New York State Assembly on Monday passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, which penalizes the use of chokeholds that can lead to injury or death.

"Almost six years ago, we heard Eric Garner tell police,quot; I can't breathe "when he was suffocated by a New York police officer," Assemblyman Walter T. Mosely said in a statement. "His words now speak from the grave as we deal with George Floyd's guarded murder in almost identical circumstances."

Under the bill, any officer who injures or kills a person using a "similar choke or restraint,quot; can be charged with a class C felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The use of bottlenecks by New York police had previously been prohibited in 1993, but there was no legislation to hold officers accountable. Speaker Carl Heastie says the ban was not enough to protect Eric Garner.

“I have worked with my colleagues in the Assembly to reform the state's broken criminal justice system. Holding law enforcement officers accountable for their actions if it's a necessary part of that, ”Heastie said. “The NYPD ban on chokes was not enough to protest Eric Garner, and today is not enough. This legislation will end the practice across the state. "

The New York State Assembly released a statement citing that 996 people have reported that they have been drowned by NYPD since Eric Garner's death. Lawmakers expect this new legislation to dramatically decrease this number.