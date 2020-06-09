The new 'Evil Dead' movie has a writer-director, a title and a twist: Up News Info

Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell has removed the crypt door in the next incarnation of the Evil Dead film franchise. The actor who played Ash in the original Sam Raimi trilogy shed blood, er, beans, in an interview with Empire magazine.

Campbell said Lee Cronin will write and direct the new show, which is titled Evil Dead Now and features a female lead, as 2013 did Evil Dead Photo. Cronin, originally from Ireland, who debuted with last year's horror tale. Hole in the ground It was "hand picked" by Raimi for the concert, Campbell said.

Two years later Ash vs. Evil Dead ended his three-year career at Starz and almost four decades after the show started The bad death, Campbell said he will not appear in the new movie.

"From this moment, (the Evil Dead movies) have to be independent. Which is right. And liberating, ”Campbell told the magazine in an excerpt published today. "You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This is going to be a little bit more dynamic. We just want to keep the series updated. And the mantra, actually, is that our heroes and heroines are normal people. That is what we are going to continue. "

The full interview will be included in the July issue of Empire, which goes on sale on Thursday.