The Motorola Fusion + is a pop-up camera phone with a blemish-free screen

The Motorola Fusion +.

Too bad it's an LCD screen, but look at that big, beautiful, flawless screen.

The back, which is actually plastic.

The side.

You get four rear cameras and a drop down front camera.

Pop-up camera phones are not dead yet. After the launch of Motorola One Hyper, Motorola's next pop-up camera phone is dramatically called Motorola One Fusion +.

For specs, it has a 6.5-inch LCD screen. Thanks to the pop-up camera, the LCD screen has a glorious design with no blemishes, no holes or notches for the camera. There's a 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 730, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a 5000 mAh battery. The body is actually plastic, rather than the usual glass. There is a headphone jack, a rear capacitive fingerprint reader, a USB-C port and a Micro SD slot. The pop-up camera is 16MP, and you get four rear cameras: a main 64MP, wide-angle 8MP, Macro 5MP, and a depth camera 2MP.

As we've seen with so many Motorola phones, the company must have something against NFC in 2020. This phone doesn't have it, and neither does Moto G Fast, G Power, G Stylus, and Moto E. To get NFC on a Motorola phone, you have than spend at least as much as the One Hyper, which costs $ 400.

In terms of design, the One Fusion + stays very close to the previous One Hyper. The two phones are also priced closely, with the Hyper at $ 400 and this new phone costs € 300 in Europe, which equates to ~ $ 339. Motorola is not afraid that Moto G and E phones will appear in $ 50 increments, but it looks like the Fusion + is a more competitive replacement for the six-month Hyper. The Fusion + is cheaper and has a better SoC, more RAM, more cameras, and a bigger battery. The only other degradation besides NFC is fast charging: the Hyper can reach 45W for the American version, while the Fusion + is only 15W.

For now, the phone has only one launch set for Europe, which, according to GSMArena, is slated for later this month.

Motorola listing image