The mother demands apologies after the death of the & # 39; healthy & # 39; during routine appendicitis surgery at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney

A grieving mother is searching for answers after her son died after routine appendicitis surgery.

Lucas Peyret went to Prince Of Wales Hospital in Randwick a year ago, but never returned home.

Instead, the 21-year-old suffered brain damage during the procedure and died 10 days later.

Mom Katya Denomme is demanding answers after her son's death. (9News)

"She was a beautiful soul, she still is," her mother Katya Denomme told 9News.

When Mr. Peyret went to the Sydney hospital, his abdominal symptoms were monitored.

"The doctor told me that it was actually appendicitis and that he would undergo surgery the next morning because it was not urgent," Denomme said.

"I didn't have a fever or very bad pain."

Lucas Peyret died after routine surgery. (9News)

Instead, an emergency laparoscopic procedure was performed that Sunday night, which was not supposed to be complicated.

Peyret received sugammadex to speed up his recovery from muscle relaxant medications, but within minutes he deteriorated and suffered cardiac arrest.

Denomme was told that her son had a rare reaction to the drug, which is widely used in Australia.

Ten days later he died, and his heartbroken mother told 9News that he never received an apology from the hospital, and his cause of death is still unclear.

"Once something like this happens it is shocking," he said.

"I hired an attorney to find the truth and prove medical malpractice."

A hospital report revealed four things:

Discussions prior to surgery with the patient and an emergency dose of the drug Propofol were not documented.

The plastic tube (ETT) to help Lucas breathe needed to be reinserted and finally put on a new one

Some members of the emergency response team were unfamiliar with how to enter the operating room

There was a seven to 15 hour delay in documenting the events that night

In a statement, the hospital said its analysis "identified some opportunities to improve the system … all of which have been implemented,quot; and "the report did not conclude that there was any delay in the provision of resuscitation."

The hospital also said it extends its deepest condolences to Peyret's family, but her mother said she has not yet received a formal apology.