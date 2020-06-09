The maker of the coronavirus vaccine is also developing a promising drug COVID-19: .

A new type of coronavirus treatment is gaining more traction among researchers: monoclonal antibody therapies that can be used to treat patients with COVID-19 and provide limited protection against infection.

AstraZeneca is also involved in testing these new drugs, and the company has just released more news about its progress on the antibodies it authorized from Vanderbilt University to test against COVID-19.

A promising therapy consisting of two antibodies will be tested in humans after the antibodies have been shown to be effective in neutralizing the virus in laboratory settings.

The first coronavirus vaccines may be ready for public use by the end of 2020, assuming everything goes well during the later stages of human testing, but it will take years for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture enough vaccine to meet demand. Immunizing the world population could be even more challenging if immunity against COVID-19 turns out to be short-lived. Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts warned that protection could last anywhere from six to twelve months, as is the case with the four known human coronaviruses that cause common colds. If that's the case for SARS-CoV-2, then people could get the disease again after their acquired immunity declines.

However, researchers studying new COVID-19 therapies are not putting all of their eggs in the same basket. More than 130 teams are working on vaccines, but many hospitals are testing existing drugs that can be used to speed recovery; remdesivir is an example of this. More importantly, other research is looking at new drugs that can combine the best of both worlds. Both can treat existing patients with COVID-19 and provide limited protection for people who have not contracted the disease.

The new drugs are known as monoclonal antibodies, which are antibody-based drugs that can neutralize a pathogen. Several companies have identified human and animal antibodies that can prevent the SARS-CoV-2 virus from binding to and invading healthy human cells.

AstraZeneca announced Tuesday that it will move forward with six promising coronavirus neutralizing antibodies of the more than 1,500 variations it had tested under laboratory conditions. The company licensed the antibodies from Vanderbilt University and evaluated their ability to inhibit the coronavirus. AstraZeneca has signed an exclusivity agreement for the six compounds and will combine two of them in a clinical trial that will begin in the coming months.

The purpose of using both antibodies is to potentially increase the effectiveness of the resulting medication. Antibodies will target parts of the spike protein receptor binding domain seen in the illustration below.

By preventing the virus from interacting with cells through the spike protein, these drugs would stop a critical step in coronavirus replication. Antibodies prevent the virus from creating hundreds of millions of copies of itself. As a result, monoclonal antibody therapies could help COVID-19 patients recover faster and increase the immunity of patients likely to develop complications, including the elderly and people with existing health conditions.

Monoclonal antibodies are somewhat similar to vaccines when it comes to providing protection to people who have not been infected. The difference between the two is that vaccines teach the immune system to make its own antibodies, and immunity lasts longer. Monoclonal drugs only lend antibodies to a patient, and once they expire, protection disappears. Protection would be shorter than vaccines, but it could still save lives.

AstraZeneca says the candidates he chose for the human trial have an extended half-life, as they are "designed with proprietary technology to extend their longevity in the body."

These medications may be sufficient to supplement vaccines and other therapies, and may replace them if vaccines are not available. Not to mention, monoclonal antibody treatments may be easier to manufacture and distribute than vaccines. Before that happens, AstraZeneca and everyone else who develops similar courses of treatment have to demonstrate that the drugs actually inhibit the virus. The company has signed agreements with the academy and United States government agencies on the project.

Separately, AstraZeneca partnered with the team behind the famous Oxford vaccine and plans to produce hundreds of millions of doses if the vaccine proves to be effective.

The photo taken on May 18, 2020 shows a logo in front of the AstraZeneca building in Luton, Great Britain. The University of Oxford has confirmed a global licensing agreement with AstraZeneca, which will make 30 million vaccine doses available to Britain by September if the trials are successful, as part of a deal for 100 million doses in total. Image Source: CHINE NOUVELLE / SIPA / Shutterstock