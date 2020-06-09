The lawyer representing the officer who knelt on George Floyd's legs suggests that the public should have intervened.

The officers involved in the murder of George Floyd have been arrested, but they will not fall without a fight. Most, if not all, officers have adhered to the law and are ready to defend themselves by whatever means necessary.

Earl Gray, the attorney representing Thomas Lane, appeared on CNN to speak to Chris Cuomo about his client's involvement in the incident. If everyone remembers, Thomas was the officer kneeling on George's legs, while Officer Chauvin had one knee in his neck.

In part of the interview, Gray addresses the audience and says that people should have stepped in if they saw that George was not breathing. In fact, en says that if people were in such an uproar, they would have.

"If the public is there and they are so rowdy about this, they don't intercede either," he says. "My client was on his knees and he really couldn't see."

Thomas Lane was recently recruited into the force and was reportedly taking orders from the senior officers with whom he was patrolling that day. One of those officers was Officer Chauvin, who reportedly ordered Lane to stay on George's lap.

As previously reported, the other three officers involved in George Floyd's death, including Officer Lane, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Derek Chauvin will now be charged with second degree murder.