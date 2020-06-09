The husband of the star of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; Joe Exotic & # 39; indignant & # 39; after reading your heartbreaking letter

Instagram

Dillon Passage says his heart is broken after the former zookeeper predicts he will be dead in 2-3 months while detailing his miserable conditions behind bars.

"Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"star Exotic JoeDillon Passage's husband is upset after learning of his conditions behind bars. The 22-year-old responded after the jailed zookeeper detailed the mistreatment he receives in prison in a letter.

Showing that she still cares about Joe, Dillon wrote on Instagram on Monday, June 9, along with a photo of him curled up next to his dog. "My heart is breaking after reading Joe's letter. He is living in hell right now and I am outraged at the way they treat him," he wrote in the caption. "I can't even begin to imagine how that is breaking his spirit. I love Joe and I'm with him."

Dillon went on to point out that despite the photos uploaded to her social media account showing "a featured reel of my life," people don't see "the hours I'm alone at home, missing my husband and my friend."

He further stated: "I have been writing letters and it is a shame to know that you are not receiving them … I know they limit the amount you can read in a week and I just hope that eventually they will reach him." Joe, I hope this reaches you too. Know that I love you and that I fight for you every day. #Freejoeexotic. "

In the letter obtained by TMZ, Joe desperately asked for president Donald trump, Kim Kardashian and Cardi BImmediate help to get him out of jail. "My soul is dead," he wrote, as he stated, "I struggle every day to hold on to what little hope I can find."

Joe, who was born with CVID (Common Variable Immunodeficiency), revealed that he does not receive adequate treatment for his health. "(I) required blood infusions every 4 weeks. I haven't had one since the end of January, I'm losing weight, the sores won't heal," he shared, before predicting his bleak future, "I'll be dead in 2-3 months."

The 57-year-old man also stated that he had been tormented by people who sent him information about her husband Dillon who lived in hiding and partying without him. He claimed that Dillon has also been silent on the radio.

Later Joe mentioned a racial problem in the letter, suggesting that it would be better treated if it were a different color. Weighing in on the Black Lives Matter movement, he said George Floyd's message was lost in the riots. Then he ended the letter with a reference to Michael JacksonThe song "Will You Be There" asking her husband if he will be there "Or not? My heart must know!"