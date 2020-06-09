The hidden treasure in discarded computers

Image copyright

Hipromag Screenshot

Valuable rare metals can be harvested from discarded disk drives





What do you do with an old hard drive, the type that still spins inside most PCs, once it reaches the end of its useful life?

If Allan Walton gets his way, parts of him could soon propel his next car along the way, assuming it goes electric.

The University of Birmingham professor is director of the Hypromag firm, which extracts and recycles neodymium magnets from used hard drives.

Neodymium is a rare earth metal: Chemicals are considered essential ingredients in many of today's must-have technologies, from smartphones to TV screens. Neodymium is used, among other things, to make magnets that spin the motors that drive electric vehicles.

Professor Walton believes that in the next 10 years, his company could be recycling enough neodymium to meet a quarter of UK demand, almost all of which is currently imported from China.

Once electric vehicles are assembled and run, they are considered more environmentally friendly than cars with an internal combustion engine. But making rare earth magnets is far from green.

Image copyright

Hipromag Screenshot

The disk drive portion is hydrogen plated, revealing the valuable neodymium.





Although the processes necessary to refine rare earths use many of the same chemicals found in furnace cleaners and cosmetics, their wastes can be destructive if not properly controlled.

At a mining site, Bayan Obo in Inner Mongolia, they have contributed to a vast toxic lake.

Next to the mine itself is a tailings dam, a deposit created by what remains to separate the rare earths.

Steel and aluminum already have large recycling programs in place that help reduce chemical processing.

However, rare earth minerals used in telephones, hard drives, and old wind turbines are generally lost.

Four years ago at the University of Birmingham, Professor Walton and his mentor, Professor Rex Harris, discovered that running hydrogen gas through old hard drives converts magnets to powder that can be harvested, repackaged and coated, to become new magnets.

The project will not only offer a greener solution for the rare earth market, but the global demand for these minerals means there is a business case to build.

Image copyright

Less common metals Screenshot

The recovered neodymium can be cast to make new magnets.





"We are missing a trick. There is no problem finding rare earths, it is processing them into a useful material, like a magnet, "says Professor Walton.

This year Hypromag expects to announce a deal with British car company Bentley.

It has received a £ 2.6m grant from Innovate UK and £ 500m investment and a new partnership from an African junior mine, Mkango.

However, the Hypromag solution will only meet a fraction of the growing demand for rare earths, which analysts say will double by 2025.

Professor Walton believes that if Britain acts now and creates an expanded rare earth recycling industry, it could become a world leader.

The opportunity is huge, with many emerging technologies, such as 5G, demanding rare earths, in addition to the growing need for established technologies such as telephones, microprocessors, and wind turbines.

Image copyright

fake pictures Screenshot

More electric cars will mean more demand for rare earth metals





However, the main reason why rare earths have been compared to oil, are government policies that will fuel the demand for electric vehicles.

After 2025, the Netherlands will not sell gasoline or diesel cars. The UK and France have pledged to meet this target by 2040. This year, China aims for 12% of cars sold in the country to produce zero emissions.

When it comes to the production of rare earths and magnets made from them, China is the world leader.

The country corners the market because its companies can mine rare earths and process them locally into finished products. More than 70% of rare earth products are exported by China.

More business technology

The country corners the market because it is the only place in the world with companies that can convert rare earth minerals into finished products. More than 70% of rare earth products are exported by China.

And, their established supply chain offers unmatched discounts.

Rare earths are part of the Made in China 2025 plan to become the world's leading manufacturer.

But while China exports processed products, the country's natural resources are not rich in heavier types of rare earths that are in greater demand, such as the neodymium used for car magnets.

China gets most of its neodymium from Burma and the United States, says Christopher Ecclestone, a mining strategist in Hallgarten.

Image copyright

fake pictures Screenshot

The Mountain Pass mine in California is owned by Shenghe Resources of China





The Mountain Pass mine in California sells 100% of its rare earths in concentrated form to China, and is partially owned by the Chinese firm Shenghe Resources, which has a 9.9% stake.

“The United States is one of the largest sources of rare earths in China and the Chinese are taking it for a song. Drive the Pentagon crazy, ”he says.

What put China in control of the market was that rare earths were a by-product of established mines, says Ian Higgins, director of Less Common Metals at Ellesmere Port, near Liverpool.

Other rare earth metals and their uses.

Neodymium: permanent magnets used in cars and wind turbines.

Erbium: fiber cables for broadband and high speed laser

Dysprosium – commercial lighting and also nuclear reactors

Cerium: glass polishing, catalytic converters and oven cleaner

Yttrium and Terbium: weaponry that includes laser targets and cruise missiles

The Higgins firm is one of the only manufacturers outside of China to manufacture and combine rare earth metals into alloys.

He notes that Chinese mines are backed by government subsidies and opaque accounting practices.

While environmental policy in China has improved, the largest mines were built before implementation.

"There is a lot of rare earth processing that is horrible and there is also a lot of smuggling on the black and gray market for heavier rare earths." says Mr. Higgins.

However, he adds that the country is beginning to wake up to the environmental impact of its rare earth industry.

Image copyright

Less common metals Screenshot

Ian Higgins is one of the few manufacturers of rare earth alloys outside of China.





The Covid-19 pandemic has caused global assembly lines to stop. But it has also spurred manufacturers using rare earths to question the global supply chain and its dependence on a single country of origin.

The crisis has pushed governments and companies to "locate resources," according to Andrew Bloodworth, director of the British Geological Survey.

"People like me tell our government that any production that is concentrated in small places will be vulnerable to disruption," says Bloodworth.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Europe are trying to build rare earth supply chains outside of China.

On May 13, the legislation was presented to US lawmakers. With the goal of granting industry tax exemptions: $ 50 million in new mine funding was also earmarked in the US. USA

In the EU, the Horizon 2020 fund has launched an initiative to build a supply chain in several European and Nordic countries, including Great Britain.

In the UK, rare earths are an integral part of the government's industrial strategy, according to Jeff Townsend, who this year created a lobbying company to represent the interests of the industry.

“The government needs to understand and do more than establish a great vision of an industrial strategy. You need to get your hands dirty and provide the supply chain, ”he says.

"Covid has left everyone out and many people are looking again at the way we do things," says Townsend.

He adds: "If we make the decision that we want to be better, then we have to try to be better because that is the only way we change society."