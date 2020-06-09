The former & # 39; single & # 39; Rachel Lindsay threatens to leave franchise for diversity reasons

Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, threatens to drop out of the franchise if the network doesn't solve its ongoing diversity issues.

"In 40 seasons, [& # 39; The Bachelor & # 39;] had a black advantage," Lindsay said during a virtual interview with AfterBuzz, adding that only one of the presidents of the United States has been black.

"He is almost on a par with saying that he is more likely to become the president of the United States than a black leader in this franchise. That is crazy. That is ridiculous."

She continued: "I've been asked: 'Will I stay in this franchise if it continues this way?' – I can't. I have to see some kind of change. It's ridiculous. It's embarrassing. At this point, it's shameful to be affiliated with him. "

Rumors have circulated that Mike Johnson could become the next single.

"I would love for [Mike] to be single," he said. "I think a lot of people would, there was a big move to make him a Bachelor last season. I took a whole turn when I found out I wasn't. If it's him, everyone knows where I'm standing!"