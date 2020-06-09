The former & # 39; single & # 39; Rachel Lindsay threatens to leave franchise for diversity reasons

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, threatens to drop out of the franchise if the network doesn't solve its ongoing diversity issues.

"In 40 seasons, [& # 39; The Bachelor & # 39;] had a black advantage," Lindsay said during a virtual interview with AfterBuzz, adding that only one of the presidents of the United States has been black.

"He is almost on a par with saying that he is more likely to become the president of the United States than a black leader in this franchise. That is crazy. That is ridiculous."

