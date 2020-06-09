The film follows the Florida children Bush was reading when the plane hit the One World Trade Center.

George W. Bush is reading a story, My Pet Goat, to a Florida student classroom when, suddenly, an assistant rushes in and whispers to the President, "America is under attack."
When White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card interrupted the President, he was told that a second plane had hit the second tower.
"I knew something was wrong when a guy came in and whispered something in the president's ear," recalls a man, now grown nearly 20 years later, in a new documentary called 9/11 children.
The children, all six or seven years old, were chosen because they were some of the best readers of Emma E. Booker Elementary School, a place where test scores were very high compared to other schools in the district.
The Bush team believed that the Florida school was the ideal place for the President to promote his educational program, No Child Left Behind.
The documentary tracks children today to find out what has happened since then.
They are all over 20 years old.
Some have been remarkably successful, while others have fallen on hard times and the film continues its fight to overcome shocking personal tragedies.
"The images of President Bush with those children stayed with me over the years. There is something in the juxtaposition of his innocence with the gravity of the moment that makes the images captivating."
Gamester said he "always wondered,quot; about the 16 children.
"They represent a forgotten story of September 11."