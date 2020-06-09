The fault has not yet been determined 1 year after the deadly collapse of the Dallas crane – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A year has passed since a crane collapsed in a Dallas apartment building during a violent storm, killing a resident.

Kiersten Smith, 29, died and five others were injured inside Elan City Lights Apartments.

Hundreds of residents went from calling the community home to being homeless in an instant.

"It looks like it was yesterday, and it also looks like it was five years ago," said former resident Sunny Philippi. "Everyone was screaming and crying, and it was terrifying, and we are the lucky ones."

But the path for survivors has been far from smooth.

"It was not an easy task, and it really should have been," said former resident Jonathan Ross. "This terrible thing had happened. Clearly, it was the fault of having somewhere. "

In addition to losing almost all of their belongings and struggling to find housing, former residents say they waited months before they could retrieve their belongings.

"It was a very disturbing part of my life, four months of being in limbo and not knowing what was going to happen and being very bad financially," said Philippi.

Many residents filed a lawsuit against the apartment owners and the crane operator.

A jury trial is provisionally scheduled for next March.

"I don't understand how there has been no penalty yet. It is very irritating," said Philippi.

"I just hope that they have learned something from this disaster and that they really treat their residents with respect and dignity," Ross said.

A spokesperson for the apartment complex sent the following statement to Up News Info 11: “Our condolences remain with those affected by the collapse of the crane. We have worked diligently over the past year to retrieve residents' belongings and vehicles so that they can be recovered by their owners. Plans for Elan City Lights are still in the works. We don't have a projected date for when we can reopen the community. "