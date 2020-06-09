The "Defund,quot; Riddle – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. Some white voters are upset with President Trump. Global health officials are concerned about the virus count. Let's start with the debate on "spending the police."
Proponents of police reform argue that the phrase "remove the police,quot; does not mean what many people think it does. "Don't be afraid," wrote Christy E. López, a law professor at Georgetown University, in The Washington Post. "Defining the police,quot; is not as scary (or even as radical) as it sounds. "
What it really means, these advocates say, is to cut police budgets and no longer ask officers to do a lot of jobs that they often don't even want to do: resolve family and school disputes, move homeless people to shelters, etc. Instead, it would increase funding for education, health care, and other social services. (For more details on the movement's agenda, you can read this Times explainer.)
The challenge for advocates is that many people equate "outlay,quot; with a significant reduction in police surveillance, and they don't like that idea. Reducing police budgets is possibly the only high-profile idea of reform that is not popular:
This situation reminds me of several other political issues in the Trump era, such as healthcare and immigration. In all of them, progressives are pressing for multiple policy changes that are popular with voters (such as expanded Medicare, the end of the separation between migrants and families and more police responsibility). These changes are often much more popular than President Trump's positions on the same issues.
But many progressives have also embraced a great idea in each area that is decidedly unpopular with voters: Get rid of private health insurance. Abolish the ice. Defund the police.
The combination explains much of the political response you've seen in the past few days. Joe Biden, Cory Booker and other Democrats have distanced themselves from the phrase "defuse the police,quot;, while Trump has highlighted it. "They say they will pay the police," he said last week. "Defund. Think about it."
At the same time, some Republicans have begun signaling their openness to other parts of the police reform, which is a big change. John Cornyn, a conservative senator facing a tough re-election campaign in Texas yesterday tweeted the following: "I am dedicated to eradicating racial injustices so that no other family has to experience what the George Floyd family has. It will require bipartisan commitment across the country and listening to the voices of those most affected is the first step: we must not stop acting. "
Change: Most Americans (57 percent) now believe that police are more likely to use excessive force against African-Americans. In 2014, the share was only 33 percent. "In my 35 years of polling, I have never seen such a rapid or profound change of heart," said Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster.
THREE GREATEST STORIES
1. Trump's base is frayed
Polls have also changed Trump in recent weeks, showing that he has fallen about 10 percentage points behind Biden. Why? Partly because some white working-class voters have soured, at least for now, with the president, according to Nate Cohn, a Times poll expert. Trump's leadership among white voters fell to around five percentage points, compared to his 13-point margin among whites in 2016.
"The incumbent presidents usually have the advantage of seeking reelection and that makes their deficit even more surprising," says Nate. Previous candidates have made up big deficits since the summer before the election, but the last incumbent to reappear was Harry Truman in 1948.
2. The political debate on police action.
Lawmakers across the country continued to consider new surveillance policies. New York lawmakers challenged police unions and began approving a package of bills targeting police misconduct, including a suffocation ban. In Congress, Democrats unveiled legislation that would facilitate prosecution of police officers for misconduct and would require law enforcement agencies to report on the use of force.
Trump denied that there were systemic problems, stating that up to 99.9 percent of police officers are "great, great people."
Different accounts: Attorney General William Barr contradicted Trump on Monday and confirmed that the president was taken to an underground bunker last month due to security concerns over street protests outside the White House.
3. How to be safe in a pandemic
Right now, many of the key rules for reducing your risk of coronavirus are familiar: Wash your hands often when you leave the house. Wear a mask. Avoid close conversations. Minimize your time indoors.
But there is a rule that probably deserves more attention: adjust your behavior based on where you live. Virus rates vary significantly by state.
Our colleague Tara Parker-Pope has published a list of five rules for living during a pandemic. Rule n. # 1 is "Verify the health of your state and community."
In other virus developments:
This is what is happening the most.
The S,amp;P 500 has recovered all of its losses for the year. But stocks opened in Europe this morning, suggesting that US markets may also fall.
Reports of child abuse in New York City have dropped dramatically since the pandemic began, which could be a sign that the system to protect children has collapsed.
Adam Rapoport, the editor of Bon Appétit magazine, resigned after a photo of him appeared on social media in 2004, condemning himself for a stereotypical portrayal of Puerto Ricans.
Lives lived: He was known as Brother Ah (born Robert Northern), a horn teacher (and Washington D.J.) who leapt between jazz and classical music before embarking on a solo career making music that defied categorization. He has died at 86 years old.
PREVIOUS STORY: New York wakes up
Christina Goldbaum, a Metro reporter, reflected on New York City's first day of easing restrictions:
On Monday morning, New York seemed to be slowly waking up from its 100-day hibernation. The streets were still absent from the usual crowds and the cacophony of car horns. But the return of around 400,000 people to some urban routines offered some sense of normality.
Travelers wearing masks boarded freshly washed trains that smelled of lemon-scented cleaning products. Even the busiest train carriages only carried a dozen passengers.
By noon, local stores had unlocked their doors for sidewalk pickup. In East Village, a half-dozen construction workers who had been home for months chatted and laughed as they lined up to check their temperatures.
Other parts of the city remained stagnant: in SoHo and Fifth Avenue, where many stores were looted last week, the tent stores were still closed. But the graffiti on the plywood offered encouragement: "LOVE NYC,quot; was a common motif and, in a store, "STAY STRONG."
PLAY, SEE, EAT, HUNT
Embrace small fish
Seafood from a can has a bad reputation, discarded as survival food that collects dust in the back of many people's pantries. But you can do a lot with canned fish, says cookbook author David Tanis.
You can make anchovy crostini, tuna-stuffed peppers, or a large plate of spicy pasta, garnished with canned clams, bacon, and peas. Tanis suggests splurging for high-quality anchovies and tuna if possible. If not, work with what you have.
Find virtual action
With real-life sports mostly on hiatus, players flock to competitive video game games known as e-sports. Since the beginning of March, half of all sports bets in Europe have reportedly been on video games.
Bettors can bet on players trying to shoot each other in games like Call of Duty or face off in sports games like FIFA 20 or Madden NFL 20. Some sports betting houses even offer bets on fully automated matches, i.e. computer vs. computer .
At least someone is having a good day
It looks like a plot straight from Hollywood. A decade ago, a New Mexico art collector named Forrest Fenn buried a treasure in the Rocky Mountains and published a book challenging people to find it. According to Fenn, the chest, filled with gold, gems, and artifacts, is worth around $ 2 million. Over the weekend, he said: Someone found it.
"I don't know the person who found it, but the poem in my book took it to the right place," Fenn wrote on his website. He created the treasure hunt after recovering from kidney cancer.
At least two people died trying to find the treasure, and Fenn still refused to retrieve the chest. "If someone drowns in the pool, we shouldn't drain it," he said in 2017. "We should teach people to swim."
Detours
Games
Here it is Today's mini crossword puzzle, and a clue: Netflix selection (four letters).
You can find all of our puzzles here.
