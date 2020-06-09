The "Defund,quot; Riddle – The New York Times

Proponents of police reform argue that the phrase "remove the police,quot; does not mean what many people think it does. "Don't be afraid," wrote Christy E. López, a law professor at Georgetown University, in The Washington Post. "Defining the police,quot; is not as scary (or even as radical) as it sounds. "

What it really means, these advocates say, is to cut police budgets and no longer ask officers to do a lot of jobs that they often don't even want to do: resolve family and school disputes, move homeless people to shelters, etc. Instead, it would increase funding for education, health care, and other social services. (For more details on the movement's agenda, you can read this Times explainer.)

The challenge for advocates is that many people equate "outlay,quot; with a significant reduction in police surveillance, and they don't like that idea. Reducing police budgets is possibly the only high-profile idea of ​​reform that is not popular:

This situation reminds me of several other political issues in the Trump era, such as healthcare and immigration. In all of them, progressives are pressing for multiple policy changes that are popular with voters (such as expanded Medicare, the end of the separation between migrants and families and more police responsibility). These changes are often much more popular than President Trump's positions on the same issues.

But many progressives have also embraced a great idea in each area that is decidedly unpopular with voters: Get rid of private health insurance. Abolish the ice. Defund the police.

The combination explains much of the political response you've seen in the past few days. Joe Biden, Cory Booker and other Democrats have distanced themselves from the phrase "defuse the police,quot;, while Trump has highlighted it. "They say they will pay the police," he said last week. "Defund. Think about it."

At the same time, some Republicans have begun signaling their openness to other parts of the police reform, which is a big change. John Cornyn, a conservative senator facing a tough re-election campaign in Texas yesterday tweeted the following: "I am dedicated to eradicating racial injustices so that no other family has to experience what the George Floyd family has. It will require bipartisan commitment across the country and listening to the voices of those most affected is the first step: we must not stop acting. "

Change: Most Americans (57 percent) now believe that police are more likely to use excessive force against African-Americans. In 2014, the share was only 33 percent. "In my 35 years of polling, I have never seen such a rapid or profound change of heart," said Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster.

Polls have also changed Trump in recent weeks, showing that he has fallen about 10 percentage points behind Biden. Why? Partly because some white working-class voters have soured, at least for now, with the president, according to Nate Cohn, a Times poll expert. Trump's leadership among white voters fell to around five percentage points, compared to his 13-point margin among whites in 2016.

"The incumbent presidents usually have the advantage of seeking reelection and that makes their deficit even more surprising," says Nate. Previous candidates have made up big deficits since the summer before the election, but the last incumbent to reappear was Harry Truman in 1948.

Our colleague Tara Parker-Pope has published a list of five rules for living during a pandemic. Rule n. # 1 is "Verify the health of your state and community."

In other virus developments:

Christina Goldbaum, a Metro reporter, reflected on New York City's first day of easing restrictions:

On Monday morning, New York seemed to be slowly waking up from its 100-day hibernation. The streets were still absent from the usual crowds and the cacophony of car horns. But the return of around 400,000 people to some urban routines offered some sense of normality.

Travelers wearing masks boarded freshly washed trains that smelled of lemon-scented cleaning products. Even the busiest train carriages only carried a dozen passengers.

