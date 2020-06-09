The investigation was based on satellite images of the hospital's travel patterns and data from search engines, but China dismissed the report as "ridiculous."
Satellite images were taken from hospital parking lots in Wuhan, where the disease was first identified in late 2019, and symptom-related query data from search engines for things like "cough,quot; and "diarrhea." .
"While we cannot confirm whether the increase in volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that the emergency occurred prior to identification in the Huanan Seafood market (in Wuhan).
"These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus naturally arose in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan group," according to the research.
Satellite images revealed a sharp increase in occupancy of the hospital parking lot in August 2019.
"In August, we identified a unique increase in diarrhea searches that was not seen in previous flu seasons or reflected in cough search data," according to the research.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying asked about the investigation at a daily press conference on Tuesday and dismissed the findings.
"I think it is ridiculous, incredibly ridiculous, to come to this conclusion based on superficial observations like traffic volume," he said.