The coronavirus may have spread in China in early August last year, according to research from Harvard Medical School based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data.

China has dismissed the report as "ridiculous,quot;.

The research used satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan, where the disease was first identified in late 2019, and data for symptom-related queries in search engines for things like "cough,quot; and "diarrhea."

"The increase in hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019," according to the research.

"While we cannot confirm whether the increase in volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that the emergency occurred prior to identification in the Huanan Seafood market (in Wuhan)."