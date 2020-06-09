The city of Napa faces a brutal budget deficit – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (KPIX) – The city of Napa has scheduled a special meeting on Monday night to discuss its budget for next year, a budget that has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus. Loss of tax revenue is the next imminent problem created by the pandemic.

For a city that depends on tourism, Napa has seen it all: fires, floods, power outages, earthquakes, the Great Recession. But Bret Prebula, the city's chief financial officer, says none of those compare to COVID-19.

"This is worse than all of those from a financial perspective," he said.

The city was already dealing with a $ 10 million budget deficit for 2019-20 when the shutdown began. Napa City Manager Steve Potter said the economic nightmare occurred without warning.

"There were people on the streets having fun, enjoying restaurants, staying at our hotels one day and leaving the next day," Potter said.

That cost approximately $ 10 million in lost hotel revenue and sales tax. So as they worked to finalize next year's budget by the end of June, they were looking to cut $ 20 million. Then came a bomb: Due to a complicated system to finance schools, the state informed Napa that they may not receive any money from the vehicle license next year. Those funds total around $ 9 million, so the city could be considering operating next year and losing $ 29 million, about a third of its normal revenue.

"There have been rumors about what is being cut, what is not being cut," said Mayor Jill Techel. "Will we have to go on leave or layoffs? And none of that is what we've landed on right now. "

It's a problem that virtually every city in America faces: how to deal with the economy that suddenly stops for three months. Napa will freeze hiring and maintenance projects and examine how to absorb the operation of its parks in other departments. The city will seek more efficient ways of doing business through online platforms. They won't speculate on layoffs, but say they are talking to employee unions. How bad it will get depends on when people feel comfortable traveling again.

"The way it comes back and the speed it comes back is really unknown and I think that's the trigger that makes it so much bigger than the Great Recession or the natural disasters we've had in the last five to seven years." "Chief Financial Officer Prebula said.

The city manager says they still have hopes that the state will change its mind about withholding vehicle license fees.

"We still have to climb a significant hill, a deficit of $ 20 million, but we can overcome it," he said. "The $ 30 (deficit of millions due to the loss of VLF funds) will take a complete restructuring of the city."