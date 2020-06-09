The charges brought against the officer caught on camera of the striking man multiple times in Boyle Heights – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Los Angeles police officer was charged after an assault on duty by a 28-year-old man in April, District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Tuesday.

"This is a disturbing case of the illegal use of force at the hands of a police officer," Lacey said. "In this case, we believe that force was neither legally necessary nor reasonable."

Frank Hernández, 49, was charged with a felony assault under the color of authority.

On April 27, according to police, Hernández and his partner responded to a call from an intruder on a vacant lot in Boyle Heights. During a confrontation between Hernández and the man, Hernández is accused of illegally hitting the man on the head, neck and body more than a dozen times.

The confrontation was captured by the camera and shared on social networks. A civil lawsuit has been filed against the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Police.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department said it was fully cooperating with the DA office in the investigation and that its own use of force investigation was nearing completion.

"The Department has taken this matter very seriously from day one and will be responsible for its actions," said Moore.

A statement from the Los Angeles Police Protection League, the union representing more than 9,900 Los Angeles police officers, released a statement saying:

"While we have a fiduciary responsibility to provide assistance to our members through the internal affairs administrative process, what we saw in that video was unacceptable and is not what we are trained to do."

Hernández has been stripped of all police powers and has been assigned his home. It is expected to be processed on Thursday.

If found guilty, Hernández faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in the county jail.