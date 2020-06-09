The best seasons start regularly – Up News Info

The Titan Games it topped another Monday before summer last night, holding steady at a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 adult demographic and 3.90 million viewers. The extreme American Gladiators-the adjacent athletic reality competition was followed online by Wall (0.7, 3.74M) and Songland (0.8, 2.41M) that they both scored a tenth in the demo with their new episodes. The trio led NBC to nightly victory by that metric.

ABC's programming space was occupied by the debut of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (0.4, 2.43M). Based on qualification standards provided by The Bachelor franchise, the numbers are pretty low for the start of the 10-episode retrospective.

The CW followed a Who owns this line anyway? repeat with a Fresh episode of Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 665,000), which fell on the demo.

CBS issued replays of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull, which led the network to an overall victory in total viewers. Fox offered encoders of his 9-1-1 franchise.