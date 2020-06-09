The author of & # 39; Percy Jackson & # 39; promises to correct the mistakes of the film through the new series Disney +

WENN / Johnny Louis

Rick Riordan admits not having seen the big screen adaptations of his book series after being so discouraged by the scripts when a fan expressed his admiration that he doesn't like movies more than fans.

The author of the "Percy Jackson" book series hopes his new Disney + series will correct mistakes in movie adaptations he has never seen.

Rick Riordan admits that he is not a fan of the film franchise and that he was so discouraged by the scripts that he promised never to see the movies. Logan Lerman.

When a fan tweeted that it's "refreshing" that the author doesn't like movies more than fans over the weekend, he replied, "Well, for you guys, it's a couple of hours of entertainment. For me, it's work. of my life going through a meat grinder when I begged them not to. Then yes. But it's fine. All good. We'll fix it soon … "

"Finally, I haven't seen the movies yet, and I don't plan to ever. I judge them for reading the scripts, because I care more about the story. I certainly have nothing against very talented actors. Not their fault. I just regret that they have been dragged into that disaster. "

The author recently announced that he is working on a "Percy Jackson" television series for Disney +, and this time it will be a faithful adaptation of the books.

"We are very excited about the idea of ​​a top-quality live-action series, following the story of the original five-book series 'Percy Jackson', starting with 'The Lightning Thief'. 39; in season 1, "Riordan wrote.