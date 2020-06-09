The American Society of Cinematographers Elect Stephen Lighthill as President – Up News Info

The board of governors of the American Society of Cinematographers on Tuesday elected Stephen Lighthill as its new president. It is the second term in first place for Lighthill, who replaces outgoing ASC President Kees van Oostrum, who had served a maximum of four terms.

The ASC board also voted today on Vice Presidents Amy Vincent, Bill Bennett and John Simmons; Treasurer Levie Isaacks; secretary Gregg Heschong; and Sergeant-at-Arms David Darby.

Lighthill, whose credits range from shooting to 60 minutesdocumentaries like the Rolling Stones photo Give me shelter and the Oscar nominee Berkeley in the sixtiesand television series like Nash Bridges and Earth 2, previously served as ASC President from 2012-2013; He was recently vice president of the organization. He has also long served as an officer on the National Executive Board of the International Guild of Cinematographers, and is also the President of Discipline: Cinematography at the AFI Conservatory.

He was honored with the ASC Presidents Award in 2018.

"This is a challenging time for cinema in general and cinematography in particular," said Lighthill. “As an organization, we are making plans to put words into action. Through the work of the Future Practices Committee and the Vision Committee, I am ready to lead our Society in responding and making our work environments safe, equal, and diverse. "

The Future Practices Committee was recently formed to assist and advise on the safety of COVID-19 on set.