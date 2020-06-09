The 5G telephone tower fire on the coronavirus conspiracy link sees Michael Whitty imprisoned for three years in the UK

A UK man who believed in the discredited conspiracy theory that 5G technology is linked to the coronavirus has been jailed for a fire in a telephone tower in England.

Michael Whitty, 47, set fire to the equipment box at the tower in Kirkby after encountering the conspiracy theory online, the BBC reported.

British man Michael Whitty has been jailed for his attack on a 5G phone tower. (Merseyside Police)

The father of three was sentenced to three years behind bars.

The fire caused between $ 18,000 and $ 27,000 of damage, and left the tower inoperable for 11 days.

The judge said Whitty, who has 29 previous convictions, including for assault and possession of firearms, had shown remorse.

The conspiracy theory behind the attack.

Unfounded claims about an alleged link between 5G and COVID-19 began to circulate on the Internet, where followers of New Agers and QAnon perpetuated the delusion that global elites were using 5G to spread the virus.

Unsophisticated algorithms amplified those voices and introduced unsupported theories into the mainstream.

Officials in the UK had previously voiced concerns that the attacks on cell phone towers were motivated by false conspiracy theories.

The first 5G Optus tower is seen in the Dickson suburb of Canberra. (AAP)

Meanwhile, actor Woody Harrelson and singer M.I.A. They are among celebrities and influencers who spread such claims to their millions of followers.