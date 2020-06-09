The & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; star, Stassi Schroeder, dropped by the representative amid accusations of racism

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder was abandoned by her agency and publicist after news spread that she had called the police for her former co-star Faith Stowers.

Stowers had not committed any crime.

"He became a customer when his publicist joined our company in July 2018. We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi," UTA told Variety.

During an Instagram Live with Floribama Shore's Candace Rice, Stower recalled Schroeder and fellow cast member Kristen Doute, 37, demanding that police officers investigate her for a robbery in 2018.

"There was this article in the Daily Mail where there was an African American woman," Stowers explained to the MTV star. "I guess this woman was stealing from people. And they called the police and said it was me. It's like a true story. I actually heard this from Stassi during an interview. It was funny because they thought it was me because I was a black woman. with a tissue. So they assumed it was me, and they called the police. "

Both Doute and Schroeder apologized after the story became known.