The & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; star, Stassi Schroeder, dropped by the representative amid accusations of racism

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder was abandoned by her agency and publicist after news spread that she had called the police for her former co-star Faith Stowers.

Stowers had not committed any crime.

"He became a customer when his publicist joined our company in July 2018. We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi," UTA told Variety.

During an Instagram Live with Floribama Shore's Candace Rice, Stower recalled Schroeder and fellow cast member Kristen Doute, 37, demanding that police officers investigate her for a robbery in 2018.

