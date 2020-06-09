Texas student-athletes return to practice fields during coronavirus pandemic, summer heat – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas student athletes can now resume strength and conditioning training on campus.

The University Interscholastic League relaxed the restrictions on Monday, but it does not mean that athletes do not need to take precautions, especially if they have been less active than usual.

"Most young athletes are training and conditioning year-round, so they generally don't have a big drop in conditioning," said Dr. Troy Smurawa, Director of Pediatric Sports Medicine at the Andrews Institute for Children's Health. "But in this time period, I think a lot of athletes are really out of shape."

Dr. Smurawa said that prolonged free time can cause injury if children return too quickly and too soon.

"In most sports, it takes four to six weeks to get back in good shape and competitive fitness, and regain the skills you had before all this happened," said Dr. Smurawa.

Dr. Smurawa said that parents and coaches can help children get started by setting goals, having a plan, and setting a schedule. Also, remind them to be patient.

"Don't rush things," he said. "Know that it will take time and gradually increase your endurance, your strength,quot;

When it comes to those trainings, the UIL has set guidelines. Just some of them:

– Locker rooms and showers are off limits.

– During training, a staff member must ensure that social distancing, hygiene and safety measures are implemented.

– No shared food or water

– All training areas must be disinfected throughout the day and at the end of the day.

– The facilities will have to carry out a preselection to ensure that no one is sick

"If an athlete is generally ill, then he should not be training at that time," said Dr. Smurawa.

The doctor also suggested reminding children to wash their hands frequently, to wear clean clothes when they train, and to change as soon as they get home, and when possible, ask them to wear a mask.