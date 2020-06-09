Texas civil rights activist who witnessed "I have a dream speech,quot; says diversity of protesters today gives hope

IRVING, Texas () – George Floyd's death while in custody of the Minneapolis Police has brought justice to the United States' door to demand justice and equality.

Again.

"It just broke my heart," says Irving's Glen Rice, while admitting that he limits his exposure to the constant barrage of disturbing news.

But some of the horror was still transmitted.

"I kept up the pace in Brunswick, Georgia, and I thought, 'oh man, again'."

Rice, a 77-year-old white man, has a unique perspective.

As a university student, he was at the center of the civil rights struggle decades ago.

"(The) 1963 march in Washington … I went to that," Rice recalls. "I heard him (Martin Luther King, Jr.) give that,quot; I have a dream "speech.

But before the dream, Rice was introduced to Jim Crow's nightmare of laws during a road trip in the south.

"There was an open door, and it just said 'color'," Rice recalls. "It blew my mind, that there was a bathroom, that when I looked, it looked dirty, and it was a shock to my system:" oh, they're not being treated like humans. "

Half a century later, Rice still sees a nation struggling against racism, but says the diversity of voices now raised in protest gives her hope.

"When I see whites, blacks and Hispanics and even see a police officer walk and hug a protester, that encourages me," says Rice.

Because Rice's perspective encompasses both the civil rights of our nation's past and present, he emphasizes that for him, faith is key.

"God is a God of justice and he doesn't like these things and wants us to fix it as best we can."

His advice, whether marching on the streets or even standing on the sidelines: "The heart has to change and it only happens when we are humble and realize that we are sinners." Real progress has to start in the heart. "