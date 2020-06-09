Tesla Workers Positively Test Coronvirus Days After Defiant Musk Reopens Factory – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Several workers at the Tesla factory at the company's Fremont plant tested positive for the new coronavirus last month after CEO Elon Musk reopened the plant in defiance of county health orders.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that supervisors disclosed the cases to their teams and that affected employees were told to stay home, citing other employees with knowledge of the situation.

The company reached an agreement with Alameda County to reopen on May 18 after Musk defied health orders and complained on social media and a profit call about the stoppage of production. Musk kept the plant open in March, even after the county deemed his business not essential.

Musk has tweeted "FREE AMERICA NOW,quot; and called the quarantine and shelter-in-place measures "fascist." Last month, Tesla sued Alameda County for the health order and garnered the support of President Trump by again challenging the order and reopening the plant.

The move led to negotiations with the county and the deal on May 18 that gave the electric car firm formal authorization to reopen with the company to restart production if it followed guidelines on social distancing, wearing masks, and other measures. to prevent the spread of the disease

However, one of the workers who spoke to the Washington Post expressed concern about the apparent lack of caution on the production line.

"There is no social distance whatsoever when you check in / out (because) people … are in a hurry to go home or go back to their job," the worker told the Post in a text message.

Management says nothing to workers about social distancing because "they are not doing it either," the worker told the Post.

Other workers told the Post that some of their colleagues on the production lines could disappear for two weeks without explanation, which could be the result of quarantining people due to possible exposure.

Tesla had not responded to questions about the report until Tuesday afternoon.

Alameda County spokeswoman Neetu Balram told the Post that there were no known workplace-related infections for county residents associated with Tesla, but if a person tested positive and was not a county resident, the case had not been informed office.